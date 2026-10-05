Ukrenergo: Russian Attacks Cause New Power Outages In Six Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Electricity Company“Ukrenergo” reported this on Facebook.

“The enemy continues to carry out attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, as of this morning, there are new power outages in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, and Kherson regions. Where current security conditions allow, emergency repair work has already begun," the statement reads.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, electricity consumption is 6.2% higher than on the previous business day-Friday, October 2. This is due to cloudy weather in some regions, which reduces the efficiency of residential solar power plants.

Ukrenergo advises shifting peak energy consumption to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently-from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. At the same time, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., energy officials urge residents not to turn on several high-power electrical appliances simultaneously.

“No consumption restriction measures are currently anticipated. However, due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the situation may change in some regions. Stay updated by checking the websites and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," Ukrenergo added.

Drone strike on power facility in Poltava region leaves 22,000 customers without power

As previously reported, in September 2026, contracts worth approximately €25.6 million were signed through the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund for the supply of critically needed equipment.