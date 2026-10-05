NG Signs Contract With German Partners For Supply Of Drones And Ground Stations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced this on Telegram while commenting, in particular, on the results of the German-Ukraine Industry Roundtable held the day before in Kyiv.

“An important practical outcome of the meeting was the signing of a contract between the National Guard of Ukraine and the German side for the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground stations. It is strategically important for Ukraine to have an alternative to foreign systems, developed by its own manufacturers. Expanding production in Germany gives us access to additional, critically needed manufacturing capacity, while keeping Ukrainian technology and combat experience at the core. This will allow us to scale up the supply of proven Ukrainian designs to our units,” Pivnenko emphasized.

He added that during the meeting, they also discussed the further development of industrial cooperation between Ukraine and Germany, particularly strengthening Ukraine's resilience and preparing for the winter season.

Pivnenko also emphasized that for the National Guard, the development of unmanned capabilities and technological modernization are among the key priorities. It is important that Ukrainian developments have the opportunity to scale up thanks to international industrial partnerships, the commander said.

Zelensky after meeting with: Ukraine received EUR 1.3B support package from Germany

As reported by Ukrinform, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, October 4.

On the same day, the German-Ukraine Industry Roundtable was held in Kyiv, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Participants included Merz, German Minister of Economy and Energy Katharina Reiche, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, as well as representatives of Ukrainian and German businesses.