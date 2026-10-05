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Syria Calls Israeli Golan Dig “Flagrant Breach” of 1974 Deal
(MENAFN) Syria on Sunday condemned renewed Israeli excavations beside the line separating it from the occupied Golan Heights, branding the work a “flagrant breach” of the 1974 disengagement agreement.
In a Foreign Ministry statement, Damascus targeted a project known as “Sofa 53,” saying Israeli forces had resumed digging west of al-Asha village in the countryside of southern Quneitra province. The ministry cast the work as the latest in a string of Israeli violations inside the buffer zone covered by the accord.
“The continuation of the Israeli occupation’s aggressive approach, accompanied by attacks and incursions on the ground, poses a direct threat to regional security and stability and undermines international law,” the ministry warned.
The ministry urged the international community to take deterrent measures to stop such practices and prevent them from recurring. It also reasserted Syria's right to full sovereignty over all of its territory under international law and relevant UN resolutions, and called on the world to meet its legal and moral responsibilities by protecting state sovereignty and respecting borders.
Road Along the Line
Syria's Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported that the project involves excavating and building a military road along the separation line inside the buffer zone.
Israel began the project, also called the “Great Storm” or “Sofa 53,” in mid-2022 near Hader in northern Quneitra. It later extended the work through Jabata al-Khashab, al-Hamidiyah, al-Qahtaniyah, Ruweihina, Bir Ajam and Bariqa. The route continues south through al-Asha toward the point where the Syrian, Jordanian and Israeli boundaries meet.
According to the Syrian broadcaster, the Israeli army has built a road about 8 meters wide, flanked by earth berms rising roughly 5 meters. Observation posts and military positions have also been set up along the route, next to the ceasefire line in the occupied Golan Heights.
Syrian accounts say Israeli forces have pushed between 300 and 1,000 meters past the ceasefire line, with construction accelerating in late 2024, particularly after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Farmland Lost
Residents previously told Anadolu that the project's expansion has made thousands of dunams of farmland in rural Quneitra unusable for cultivation and grazing. They also said it has disrupted water flows and changed the area's natural landscape.
Israel has widened its military operations in Syria since Assad's fall on Dec. 8, 2024, moving troops into the Golan buffer zone and nearby positions.
Syria demands that Israeli forces withdraw from the areas they have occupied and says it remains committed to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel says its movements are driven by security considerations.
In a Foreign Ministry statement, Damascus targeted a project known as “Sofa 53,” saying Israeli forces had resumed digging west of al-Asha village in the countryside of southern Quneitra province. The ministry cast the work as the latest in a string of Israeli violations inside the buffer zone covered by the accord.
“The continuation of the Israeli occupation’s aggressive approach, accompanied by attacks and incursions on the ground, poses a direct threat to regional security and stability and undermines international law,” the ministry warned.
The ministry urged the international community to take deterrent measures to stop such practices and prevent them from recurring. It also reasserted Syria's right to full sovereignty over all of its territory under international law and relevant UN resolutions, and called on the world to meet its legal and moral responsibilities by protecting state sovereignty and respecting borders.
Road Along the Line
Syria's Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported that the project involves excavating and building a military road along the separation line inside the buffer zone.
Israel began the project, also called the “Great Storm” or “Sofa 53,” in mid-2022 near Hader in northern Quneitra. It later extended the work through Jabata al-Khashab, al-Hamidiyah, al-Qahtaniyah, Ruweihina, Bir Ajam and Bariqa. The route continues south through al-Asha toward the point where the Syrian, Jordanian and Israeli boundaries meet.
According to the Syrian broadcaster, the Israeli army has built a road about 8 meters wide, flanked by earth berms rising roughly 5 meters. Observation posts and military positions have also been set up along the route, next to the ceasefire line in the occupied Golan Heights.
Syrian accounts say Israeli forces have pushed between 300 and 1,000 meters past the ceasefire line, with construction accelerating in late 2024, particularly after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Farmland Lost
Residents previously told Anadolu that the project's expansion has made thousands of dunams of farmland in rural Quneitra unusable for cultivation and grazing. They also said it has disrupted water flows and changed the area's natural landscape.
Israel has widened its military operations in Syria since Assad's fall on Dec. 8, 2024, moving troops into the Golan buffer zone and nearby positions.
Syria demands that Israeli forces withdraw from the areas they have occupied and says it remains committed to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel says its movements are driven by security considerations.
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