Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Feature Film '44' Set For Nationwide Cinema Release On October 15

Feature Film '44' Set For Nationwide Cinema Release On October 15


2026-10-05 05:16:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The feature film "44" will be screened in cinemas across Azerbaijan starting October 15.

Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Anar Alakbarov announced this in a post on his Instagram page.

"We present to your attention Teaser 8️⃣/12 – 'Vətənə sevgi ' from the feature film '44'. Starting October 15 – in cinemas across the country!" the post said.

MENAFN05102026000195011045ID1111760618



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search