Baku To Host CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival
The 4th International Mobile Film Festival CINEMO will be held this year.
The submission period for mobile films has already closed, and the jury is currently evaluating the entries, according to CINEMO founder and director Ruslan Sabirli.
"Interest in CINEMO is growing every year. This year, we received a total of 125 films from countries around the world. Of these, 63 were selected for the shortlist and submitted to the jury. Following the voting process, the names of the jury members will be announced on our website. I would also like to note that three new categories have been added this year: experimental film, student film and vertical film. I wish every participant success!" he noted.
The festival features both international and national categories.
International categories:
Best Feature Film
Best Short Film
Best Film Created Using Artificial Intelligence
Best Documentary Film
Best Experimental Film
Best Vertical Film
Best Student Film
Best Social Video
Best Music Video
Best Video Blog
National categories (for Azerbaijani participants only):
Best Short Film
Best Film Created Using Artificial Intelligence
Best Documentary Film
Best Experimental Film
Best Vertical Film
Best Student Film
Best Social Video
Best Music Video
Best Video Blog
The CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival, organized by SBRLY under the slogan "Don't moan - shoot on phone!" ("Fikir çəkmə - telefona çək!"), is held with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA).
Detailed information about the festival's participation rules, film requirements, prize fund and other matters is available on the festival's website:
For further inquiries, participants can contact the festival by email or through its social media pages:
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: CINEMO on Facebook
Instagram: CINEMO on Instagram
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.
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