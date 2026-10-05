Azerbaijan-Pakistan Literary Translations Presented At University Of Languages

The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku, in collaboration with the Pakistani Language and Culture Center at Azerbaijan University of Languages, organized a literary event titled "Bridge Between Languages: Presentation of Azerbaijani-Urdu Literary Translations.

The event featured the launch of the Azerbaijani translation of "Towards the Goal" ("Mənzilə doğru") by Pakistani motivational speaker and author Qasim Ali Shah, as well as the Urdu translation of "The Lesson of the Magicians" ("Sehrbazlar dərsi"), a celebrated work by Azerbaijani academic and scholar Professor Kamal Abdulla, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages.

The translated works highlight the growing literary and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, inaugurated the event. Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Tamam Jafarova and Rizvan Nabiyev, also attended the event and praised the historic ties between the two brotherly countries.

The programme also featured a photographic exhibition by Virginija Morgan-Hayat, showcasing Pakistan's rich and diverse culture, heritage and landscapes. She also shared her experiences and reflections on the country.

The documentary "Salam Pakistan" was screened during the event. Guests were also treated to Pakistani cuisine and traditional desserts.

The event brought together parliamentarians, academics, writers, students, media representatives and guests from various sectors of society. It highlighted the importance of literary and cultural exchanges in strengthening the longstanding friendship and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.