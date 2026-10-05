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Azerbaijan To Host 6Th Booktrailer Int'l Film Festival

Azerbaijan To Host 6Th Booktrailer Int'l Film Festival


2026-10-05 05:16:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 6th Booktrailer International Film Festival will be held in Azerbaijan. The submission period for book trailers has already closed, and the jury has begun evaluating the entries. The festival's founder and director, actor Ruslan Sabirli, said.

"As our society and the film and literary communities know, we previously held a local Booktrailer Festival in our country for five consecutive years, bringing together cinema and literature with the aim of increasing interest in books and reading. After a certain break, starting this year, we are holding the Book Trailer Festival in an international format.

"Moreover, winners will no longer be announced as first, second and third-place winners, but instead by categories. Therefore, this year's festival is being held under the title 'Volume II'. Around 50 films from different countries were submitted to the festival in various categories and presented to the jury. Following the voting, the names of the jury members will be announced on our website.

"I would also like to note that three new categories have been added this year: experimental film, student film and vertical film. I wish every participant success!" Sabirli said.

The festival features both international and national categories.

International categories:

    Best Feature Film About a Book

    Best Short Film About a Book

    Best Book Teaser

    Best Book Trailer

    Best Mobile Book Trailer

    Best Book Trailer Created Using Artificial Intelligence

    Best Book Trailer

    Best Dramatic Book Trailer

    Best Book Trailer Based on a Novel

    Best Book Trailer Based on a Poetic Work

    Best Detective Book Trailer

    Best Thriller Book Trailer

    Best Fantasy Book Trailer

    Best Historical Book Trailer

    Best Science Book Trailer

    Best Animated Book Trailer

    Best Children's Book Trailer

    Best Student Book Trailer

National categories (for Azerbaijani participants only):

    Best Short Film About a Book

    Best Book Teaser

    Best Book Trailer

    Best Mobile Book Trailer

    Best Book Trailer Created Using Artificial Intelligence

    Best Book Trailer

    Best Dramatic Book Trailer

    Best Book Trailer Based on a Novel

    Best Book Trailer Based on a Poetic Work

    Best Detective Book Trailer

    Best Thriller Book Trailer

    Best Fantasy Book Trailer

    Best Historical Book Trailer

    Best Science Book Trailer

    Best Animated Book Trailer

    Best Children's Book Trailer

    Best Student Book Trailer

The Booktrailer International Film Festival, organized by SBRLY under the slogan "Kitabı tanıdın, kitabla tanının!" ("Film the book, get the look!"), is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA).

Detailed information about the festival's participation rules, film requirements, prize fund and other matters is available on the festival's website:

For further inquiries, participants can contact the festival by email or through its social media pages:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Booktrailer Fest on Facebook

Instagram: Booktrailer Fest on Instagram

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.

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