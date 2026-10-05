Azerbaijan Directs Three-Quarters Of Capital Investment To Non-Oil Sector
Azerbaijan directed more than three-quarters of its fixed capital investment to the non-oil and gas sector in 2025, although investment declined in both the energy and non-energy segments compared with the previous year.
Fixed capital investment in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 16.358 billion manats (approximately $9.62 billion) during the year.
Meanwhile, 5.380 billion manats (approximately $3.17 billion) was invested in the oil and gas sector.
Combined, the two sectors attracted approximately 21.738 billion manats ($12.79 billion) in fixed capital investment in 2025.
The non-oil and gas sector accounted for 75.3% of the total, compared with 24.7% for the oil and gas industry, highlighting the dominant role of non-energy activities in Azerbaijan's capital investment structure.
Despite its larger share, investment in the non-oil and gas sector decreased by 1% year-on-year in comparable prices.
The contraction was considerably sharper in the oil and gas sector, where fixed capital investment fell by 9.6% compared with 2024.
The non-oil and gas economy also dominated investment allocated to construction and installation works.
Some 13.535 billion manats (approximately $7.96 billion) was spent on construction and installation in the non-oil and gas sector during 2025.
By comparison, expenditure on such works in the oil and gas sector amounted to 2.705 billion manats (approximately $1.59 billion).
Together, construction and installation expenditure across the two sectors reached approximately 16.240 billion manats ($9.55 billion).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment