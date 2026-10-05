President Ilham Aliyev Received Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Austria To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Etienne Berchtold, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Azerbaijan, on October 5.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state and said in Azerbaijani:“Your Excellency Mr. President, I am honored to present my credentials to you as Austria's new ambassador to Baku.”

The ambassador expressed hope that during his diplomatic tenure in the country, he would further improve his Azerbaijani language skills.

The head of state expressed satisfaction with the ambassador speaking in Azerbaijani.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries in political dialogue, the economy, mutual investment, culture, and other fields would further expand. Noting that Austrian companies have been operating in Azerbaijan for many years, he highlighted the importance of increasing their number in the future.

The head of state noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, bilateral ties based on mutual respect have continued to develop.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his activities.

The ambassador emphasized that he would spare no effort to further expand bilateral relations.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted the role of reciprocal visits at various levels, political consultations, and interparliamentary ties in developing relations, and stressed the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria within international organizations.

The sides noted Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring Europe's energy security and, in this regard, recalled the commencement of Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Austria in January this year.

<p></p>