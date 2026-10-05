Myanmar Begins Rotational Power Distribution Amid Rising Dry-Season Demand

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

YANGON, Oct 5 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Myanmar has begun rotational power distribution to balance electricity consumption with available generation capacity amid rising demand ahead of the approaching dry season, according to the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, reported Xinhua.

The rotational load-management plan began Monday and will be implemented to the minimum extent necessary, the ministry said in an announcement issued on Sunday.

The monsoon season has receded, while temperatures across the country have risen significantly due to severe El Nino conditions, driving up electricity consumption and demand, it said.

Rising temperatures and surging electricity demand could create an imbalance between power generation and consumption, potentially causing power plants to shut down suddenly or faults to occur in the main transmission grids, which could lead to a nationwide power system breakdown, the ministry said.

--NNN-XINHUA