Trump's 'Super Intelligence Force' Could Pose Risks If AI Outpaces Safeguards

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ANKARA, Oct 5 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The establishment of a "Super Intelligence Force" by United States (US) President Donald Trump could lead to additional risks if the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems outpaces the creation of mechanisms to control their use, said Turkish expert Ozlem Tekindor, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

On Oct 4, Trump announced the creation of a "Super Intelligence Force" intended to coordinate federal efforts to maintain US leadership in advanced technologies.

“The creation of the "Super Intelligence Force" could entail serious risks if the development of artificial intelligence outpaces the mechanisms for controlling its use,” Tekindor said.

Washington's drive to maintain leadership in advanced artificial intelligence is logical from the perspective of technological competition. However, the accelerated development of such systems requires the simultaneous establishment of clear rules governing their application, she said.

Tekindor added that a situation in which government agencies and technology companies ramp up AI capabilities much faster than authorities can assess the associated threats could be a particular cause for concern.

“The faster such technologies develop, the more important it becomes to create rules for controlling their use alongside the innovations themselves,” the expert said.

She added that one country's drive to gain an advantage in superintelligence could spur other nations to accelerate their own development efforts, potentially intensifying international technological competition.

“If states begin to view superintelligence primarily as a tool for strategic rivalry, the race for technological supremacy could outpace the establishment of international security mechanisms,” Tekindor said.

Tekindor believes the issue concerns not only US technological superiority but also the consequences of using AI systems in the realm of national security.

She said that the emergence of more powerful systems could affect intelligence operations, defence technologies, cybersecurity and government decision-making processes.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI