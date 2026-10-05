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Djokovic Stuns Zverev, Sets Beijing Record With 32nd Straight Win
(MENAFN) Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday, advancing to the China Open semifinals and setting a new Open Era mark for the longest unbeaten run at a single tour-level event.
The 39-year-old Serbian is now 32-0 in Beijing, overtaking the 31 straight wins Rafael Nadal posted at Roland Garros.
That streak looked in danger after Zverev, the reigning French Open and US Open champion, claimed the first set 6-4. Djokovic broke the German at 5-4 in the second set, then served it out to draw level.
The decider followed the same script. Djokovic again broke at 5-4 to seal the two-hour, 35-minute match and keep alive his pursuit of a record seventh China Open title.
Next up is third seed Daniil Medvedev, who advanced by beating Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Both Top Women's Seeds Fall
The women's draw lost its two highest seeds in consecutive rounds.
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, went out in the third round, beaten 6-4, 6-3 by 26th seed Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic. The 34th-ranked Bartunkova secured the biggest victory of her career in one hour and 35 minutes.
The day before, newly crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina, the top seed, lost to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva, who came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
It is the first time since 2015 that neither of the top two seeds has made the China Open round of 16.
The 39-year-old Serbian is now 32-0 in Beijing, overtaking the 31 straight wins Rafael Nadal posted at Roland Garros.
That streak looked in danger after Zverev, the reigning French Open and US Open champion, claimed the first set 6-4. Djokovic broke the German at 5-4 in the second set, then served it out to draw level.
The decider followed the same script. Djokovic again broke at 5-4 to seal the two-hour, 35-minute match and keep alive his pursuit of a record seventh China Open title.
Next up is third seed Daniil Medvedev, who advanced by beating Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Both Top Women's Seeds Fall
The women's draw lost its two highest seeds in consecutive rounds.
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, went out in the third round, beaten 6-4, 6-3 by 26th seed Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic. The 34th-ranked Bartunkova secured the biggest victory of her career in one hour and 35 minutes.
The day before, newly crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina, the top seed, lost to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva, who came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
It is the first time since 2015 that neither of the top two seeds has made the China Open round of 16.
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