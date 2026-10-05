MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Luxxfolio Announces Proposed Hypercall Collaboration for Dogecoin and Litecoin Platform Launch Proposed program aims to create a secondary revenue stream aligned with Luxxfolio's Litecoin-first accumulation strategy

October 05, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") announces a proposed collaboration with Hypercall to generate option premium income from a portion of its Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) holdings. The proposed collaboration is outlined in a non-binding letter of intent dated October 4, 2026, and contemplates selling covered calls through Hypercall's options product on Hyperliquid.

Luxxfolio intends the proposed program to create a secondary revenue stream alongside mining, consistent with its Litecoin-first strategy and long-term objective of accumulating Litecoin. Option premium income could provide an additional source of capital for Litecoin accumulation, subject to program performance and the Company's treasury requirements.

Proposed program highlights

Hypercall support: Hypercall intends to work with Luxxfolio to fast-track support for LTC and DOGE options, arrange market-maker participation and liquidity for the agreed program, and assist with Luxxfolio's onboarding and product access. Luxxfolio allocation: Luxxfolio would determine the assets and amounts allocated, acceptable strike prices and expiries. Each call sold would be backed by the corresponding underlying assets. Initial program: The parties intend to begin with an initial allocation and consider expansion based on liquidity, execution quality and Luxxfolio's treasury objectives.

"Our goal is to work with Hypercall to build a secondary revenue stream that supports our Litecoin-first accumulation strategy," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO & Director of Luxxfolio. "We also see opportunities to explore innovative features for LuxxPool, including diverse payout options and additional functionality for mining participants, as the technology and commercial arrangements develop."

Potential LuxxPool features

Luxxfolio also sees potential for future collaboration on innovative features for LuxxPool, the Company's mining software platform under development, including diverse payout options and additional functionality for mining participants. The focus would be on giving participants greater flexibility in how they receive and manage their mining proceeds.

These potential features would be evaluated separately from the Company's proposed covered-call treasury program. Any implementation would remain subject to technical development, mutually agreed commercial arrangements and required approvals. The current letter of intent does not commit either party to a LuxxPool integration.

Implementation and next steps

Before the program begins, the parties would agree on the initial allocation, custody arrangements and trading parameters. The letter of intent is non-binding and does not require either party to commit assets or execute trades. It specifies neither a minimum trading volume nor an exclusive relationship. Implementation remains subject to mutually agreed terms and any required internal or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the proposed program will commence or generate positive returns.

Covered calls earn option premiums in exchange for limiting participation in price appreciation above the selected strike price during each option's term. They do not eliminate exposure to declines in the underlying assets, and premiums may not offset those declines. The strategy does not guarantee growth in Luxxfolio's Litecoin holdings.

About Hypercall

Hypercall is a 24/7 on-chain options exchange built on Hyperliquid. The platform offers fractional options with no minimum trade size and connects options trading directly to Hyperliquid's perpetual markets for hedging. Hypercall is building toward a broader market spanning crypto, equities, indices and real-world assets.

About Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on Litecoin mining, treasury growth and infrastructure. The Company operates a Scrypt mining fleet in British Columbia and is developing LuxxPool, its own Litecoin-focused mining software platform, initially for the Company's fleet and ultimately for third-party miners. Luxxfolio is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under LUXX, on the OTCQB under LUXFF and in Frankfurt under LUH0. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes statements regarding the proposed Hypercall collaboration and fast-tracking support for LTC and DOGE options; asset allocations and program commencement or expansion; a secondary revenue stream and Litecoin accumulation; market-maker participation and liquidity; custody and trading arrangements; and potential LuxxPool features, including diverse payout options and additional functionality for mining participants. This information is based on management's assumptions regarding mutually acceptable terms, required approvals, product availability, successful technical development and integration, adequate liquidity, custody arrangements and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially due to known and unknown risks, including the non-binding nature of the letter of intent, failure to agree on implementation terms, cryptocurrency price volatility, limited options liquidity, execution and counterparty risk, custody and cybersecurity risks, platform or software failures, integration and adoption risks, and regulatory developments affecting digital assets and derivatives. Covered calls limit upside above the selected strike price and do not eliminate downside exposure. There can be no assurance that the proposed program or any LuxxPool integration will proceed, generate positive returns or increase Litecoin holdings. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company will update forward-looking information only as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact: Tomek Antoniak, CEO & Director | (833) 928-8883 | ... |

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.