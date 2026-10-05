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Death Sentences for 27 DR Congo Soldiers, 54 Jailed in M23 Trial
(MENAFN) A military court in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has condemned 27 soldiers to death for "cowardice," according to a court document, in a ruling over troops accused of abandoning the front line during fighting against AFC/M23 rebels.
The soldiers were convicted of withdrawing from the front line in battles with the rebels. They belonged to the 21st Simba Battalion, whose trial of at least 112 soldiers opened Sept. 15 at the military court in Uvira, South Kivu province. Prosecutors said the troops had been deployed to secure strategic areas overlooking Uvira, and accused them of defying orders and fleeing combat in August.
Other Verdicts
The court said 54 soldiers received five-year prison terms on Friday after being found guilty of violating instructions, while 10 others were handed six-month sentences. At least 21 soldiers, among them five women, were acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence.
Pattern of Prosecutions
The ruling follows a similar case in May, when a military court in Congo sentenced 58 soldiers to three years in prison for "violating instructions" after they pulled back from the front line during clashes with AFC/M23 rebels.
Local sources said the latest trial came as fighting between the rebel group and government forces continued in Uvira territory. Both sides have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations.
M23 Conflict
The M23 rebels remain at the center of the conflict in eastern Congo. The group controls significant territory in the region, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized in early 2025.
Congo, the UN and Western nations accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group. Kigali denies the allegation.
The soldiers were convicted of withdrawing from the front line in battles with the rebels. They belonged to the 21st Simba Battalion, whose trial of at least 112 soldiers opened Sept. 15 at the military court in Uvira, South Kivu province. Prosecutors said the troops had been deployed to secure strategic areas overlooking Uvira, and accused them of defying orders and fleeing combat in August.
Other Verdicts
The court said 54 soldiers received five-year prison terms on Friday after being found guilty of violating instructions, while 10 others were handed six-month sentences. At least 21 soldiers, among them five women, were acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence.
Pattern of Prosecutions
The ruling follows a similar case in May, when a military court in Congo sentenced 58 soldiers to three years in prison for "violating instructions" after they pulled back from the front line during clashes with AFC/M23 rebels.
Local sources said the latest trial came as fighting between the rebel group and government forces continued in Uvira territory. Both sides have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations.
M23 Conflict
The M23 rebels remain at the center of the conflict in eastern Congo. The group controls significant territory in the region, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized in early 2025.
Congo, the UN and Western nations accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group. Kigali denies the allegation.
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