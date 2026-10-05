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Fernandes Backs Ronaldo as “greatest symbol” Amid Rift
(MENAFN) Bruno Fernandes moved to calm the turmoil around Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, insisting the 41-year-old captain will remain Portugal's “greatest symbol” whatever the fallout from his exit from the squad.
Fernandes, who played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, urged unity amid uncertainty over his teammate's international future. He spoke ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League match against Norway.
“I had a conversation with Cris. What I told him is that the most important thing, regardless of what happens, is that he will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team and country, for everything he has done in Portugal and around the world,” Fernandes told reporters.
“He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of the Portuguese people.”
Fernandes also rejected suggestions of divisions in the squad and said the dispute should be settled internally.
“We cannot divide ourselves; the national team is one, and all parties should resolve their issues behind closed doors. I think that’s how it will be, and that everything will end well on both sides.”
“We are out of the matter; we spend a lot of time playing cards and are outside the controversy surrounding this issue, but I ask that the country not be divided, not make choices, and accept all sides.”
“Cris will always be the greatest icon of our national team, of world football, and deserves the respect of all Portuguese people, regardless of who likes him more or less.”
Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading scorer with 146 goals and its most-capped player with 234 appearances. He helped the country win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.
Fernandes, who played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, urged unity amid uncertainty over his teammate's international future. He spoke ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League match against Norway.
“I had a conversation with Cris. What I told him is that the most important thing, regardless of what happens, is that he will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team and country, for everything he has done in Portugal and around the world,” Fernandes told reporters.
“He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of the Portuguese people.”
Fernandes also rejected suggestions of divisions in the squad and said the dispute should be settled internally.
“We cannot divide ourselves; the national team is one, and all parties should resolve their issues behind closed doors. I think that’s how it will be, and that everything will end well on both sides.”
“We are out of the matter; we spend a lot of time playing cards and are outside the controversy surrounding this issue, but I ask that the country not be divided, not make choices, and accept all sides.”
“Cris will always be the greatest icon of our national team, of world football, and deserves the respect of all Portuguese people, regardless of who likes him more or less.”
Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading scorer with 146 goals and its most-capped player with 234 appearances. He helped the country win Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.
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