403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sisi, Burhan Meet in El-Alamein to Push End to Sudan War
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday to address the crisis in Sudan and the push to end the conflict there, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
The talks in the northern city of El-Alamein also covered ways to deepen ties between Cairo and Khartoum, the Egyptian presidency said.
Sisi renewed Egypt's backing for the Sudanese people and pledged to protect Sudan's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the cohesion of its national institutions. He said Cairo would keep working at the regional and international levels toward a political settlement, an end to the war and relief for the humanitarian hardship facing Sudanese civilians.
“These efforts aim to enable Sudan to restore security and stability and move toward reconstruction and development,” the presidency said.
Burhan thanked Egypt for its political and humanitarian support, and for sheltering large numbers of Sudanese who fled the fighting, the statement said. He also underscored the importance of “not equating Sudan’s legitimate state institutions with rebel militias or parallel entities,” according to the Egyptian statement.
The two leaders also discussed broadening bilateral cooperation. Sisi affirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Sudan across a range of sectors and to strengthening ties in the interest of both nations.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the African Union's eighth midyear coordination meeting in New Alamein. Burhan traveled to the city at Sisi's invitation to join a four-way summit with the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia. The Egyptian presidency said the summit was intended to address shared regional concerns and to reinforce consultation and coordination in support of peace, stability, development and regional integration.
The talks come as diplomatic tensions rise across the region involving Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt, including a break in Ethiopian-Eritrean relations and tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between Cairo and Addis Ababa.
The talks in the northern city of El-Alamein also covered ways to deepen ties between Cairo and Khartoum, the Egyptian presidency said.
Sisi renewed Egypt's backing for the Sudanese people and pledged to protect Sudan's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the cohesion of its national institutions. He said Cairo would keep working at the regional and international levels toward a political settlement, an end to the war and relief for the humanitarian hardship facing Sudanese civilians.
“These efforts aim to enable Sudan to restore security and stability and move toward reconstruction and development,” the presidency said.
Burhan thanked Egypt for its political and humanitarian support, and for sheltering large numbers of Sudanese who fled the fighting, the statement said. He also underscored the importance of “not equating Sudan’s legitimate state institutions with rebel militias or parallel entities,” according to the Egyptian statement.
The two leaders also discussed broadening bilateral cooperation. Sisi affirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Sudan across a range of sectors and to strengthening ties in the interest of both nations.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the African Union's eighth midyear coordination meeting in New Alamein. Burhan traveled to the city at Sisi's invitation to join a four-way summit with the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia. The Egyptian presidency said the summit was intended to address shared regional concerns and to reinforce consultation and coordination in support of peace, stability, development and regional integration.
The talks come as diplomatic tensions rise across the region involving Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt, including a break in Ethiopian-Eritrean relations and tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between Cairo and Addis Ababa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment