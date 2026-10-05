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Israeli Forces Kill Man During Incursion in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli forces killed a man in southern Syria early Monday amid continued military incursions into the area.
The Israeli army said the man attempted to enter one of its military positions in a “security area” in southern Syria. Troops opened fire, killing him, while no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.
The army said it would continue operations in the area to address threats against Israeli civilians and military personnel.
On Sunday, Israeli forces reportedly detained a young man outside his home in Al-Hamidiyah in northern Quneitra province while conducting raids and searches of several houses.
Israeli troops also reportedly entered the village of Maariya in Daraa province with more than 15 military vehicles and searched several homes.
Two artillery shells were additionally fired toward the outskirts of Al-Mantara Dam in central Quneitra, according to reports.
Israel has continued military activity inside Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York last month, saying Israel had carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
The Israeli army said the man attempted to enter one of its military positions in a “security area” in southern Syria. Troops opened fire, killing him, while no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.
The army said it would continue operations in the area to address threats against Israeli civilians and military personnel.
On Sunday, Israeli forces reportedly detained a young man outside his home in Al-Hamidiyah in northern Quneitra province while conducting raids and searches of several houses.
Israeli troops also reportedly entered the village of Maariya in Daraa province with more than 15 military vehicles and searched several homes.
Two artillery shells were additionally fired toward the outskirts of Al-Mantara Dam in central Quneitra, according to reports.
Israel has continued military activity inside Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the issue during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York last month, saying Israel had carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and around 300 arrests and detentions since late 2024.
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