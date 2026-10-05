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Trump Taps Belarus Envoy Coale to Lead US Hostage Recovery Push
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday he will nominate John Coale, his current envoy for Belarus, as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, placing the diplomat at the head of Washington's effort to free Americans held abroad.
Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“I am pleased to announce that John Coale, Esq., a great lawyer and my incredibly successful envoy for Belarus, will be my new nominee for special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, with the rank of ambassador,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
Trump pointed to Coale's record in Eastern Europe, saying the envoy had “already secured the return of over 65 Americans and allied citizens from Belarus over the last year” and helped negotiate the release of more than 800 political prisoners across the region.
Trump said Coale “will work tirelessly in this new post to bring American citizens home.”
The president also credited Adam Boehler, his special envoy for hostage response, with helping bring 196 hostages home. Boehler will move into a new role and “continue to assist in other matters, as senior advisor,” Trump said.
The Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs was created by executive order in 2015. It coordinates diplomatic strategy across the federal government to secure the release of US nationals held hostage by non-state actors or wrongfully detained by foreign governments.
Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“I am pleased to announce that John Coale, Esq., a great lawyer and my incredibly successful envoy for Belarus, will be my new nominee for special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, with the rank of ambassador,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
Trump pointed to Coale's record in Eastern Europe, saying the envoy had “already secured the return of over 65 Americans and allied citizens from Belarus over the last year” and helped negotiate the release of more than 800 political prisoners across the region.
Trump said Coale “will work tirelessly in this new post to bring American citizens home.”
The president also credited Adam Boehler, his special envoy for hostage response, with helping bring 196 hostages home. Boehler will move into a new role and “continue to assist in other matters, as senior advisor,” Trump said.
The Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs was created by executive order in 2015. It coordinates diplomatic strategy across the federal government to secure the release of US nationals held hostage by non-state actors or wrongfully detained by foreign governments.
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