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APAC News In Brief (October 5, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Blak Labs Group launches AI visibility offering
SINGAPORE - Instamedia Labs and creative agency Blak Labs have launched an integrated AI visibility offering designed to help brands understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers. The two Blak Labs Group agencies are combining media, search, creative, content and digital capabilities to show marketers where their brands appear in AI responses, which competitors are being recommended, the sources being cited and opportunities to improve visibility. The findings can then inform SEO, generative engine optimisation, creative and media activity. The launch is supported by a campaign titled“If AI can't crawl you, it can't recommend you”. Managing partner Charlie Blower said the opportunity goes beyond being found by AI to understanding why brands are being overlooked and what needs to change.
Havas launches POP Australia and names creative technology lead
SYDNEY - Havas has launched POP Australia, the first Asia-Pacific origination Centre of Excellence for Prose on Pixels, its AI-powered global production network, and appointed Raoni Lima as head of creative technology. The operation combines traditional production capabilities including filming, editing, post-production, animation and VFX with AI-enabled creative workflows and Havas technology including Vermeer and Converged. Lima brings more than 20 years of experience across agencies, holding companies and studios in Brazil and Australia, and rejoins Havas after previously working with the group until 2020. POP Australia will operate within Havas Village ANZ and connect with the group's wider creative, media and customer experience network.
Meta names Dhruv Vohra to lead Southeast Asia business
SINGAPORE - Meta has appointed Dhruv Vohra as managing director of its global business group in Southeast Asia, leading commercial strategy across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Reporting to Asia-Pacific vice president Benjamin Joe, Vohra will lead teams working with advertisers and agencies across the region, with a focus on AI, messaging and growth across Meta's platforms. Vohra joined Meta in 2019 as director for e-commerce and digital natives before leading small and medium business growth in Southeast Asia and later the SMB Group across Asia-Pacific. He now returns to a regional leadership remit in Southeast Asia.
VentureIsrael brings communications counsel into venture partner team
TEL AVIV - VentureIsrael has appointed Zecomms founder and CEO Evgenia Zaslavskaya as venture partner, expanding her existing work with the early-stage deep tech investment fund to lead international communications and provide communications counsel to its portfolio companies. Zaslavskaya, who has more than 15 years of PR experience, has managed VentureIsrael's public and media relations since 2022. In the expanded role, she will oversee strategic communications for the fund, including its positioning with investors, partners and customers in markets including the US and UK, media relations and the public profiles of its partners. VentureIsrael's portfolio founders will also have access to her communications expertise.
SINGAPORE - Instamedia Labs and creative agency Blak Labs have launched an integrated AI visibility offering designed to help brands understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers. The two Blak Labs Group agencies are combining media, search, creative, content and digital capabilities to show marketers where their brands appear in AI responses, which competitors are being recommended, the sources being cited and opportunities to improve visibility. The findings can then inform SEO, generative engine optimisation, creative and media activity. The launch is supported by a campaign titled“If AI can't crawl you, it can't recommend you”. Managing partner Charlie Blower said the opportunity goes beyond being found by AI to understanding why brands are being overlooked and what needs to change.
Havas launches POP Australia and names creative technology lead
SYDNEY - Havas has launched POP Australia, the first Asia-Pacific origination Centre of Excellence for Prose on Pixels, its AI-powered global production network, and appointed Raoni Lima as head of creative technology. The operation combines traditional production capabilities including filming, editing, post-production, animation and VFX with AI-enabled creative workflows and Havas technology including Vermeer and Converged. Lima brings more than 20 years of experience across agencies, holding companies and studios in Brazil and Australia, and rejoins Havas after previously working with the group until 2020. POP Australia will operate within Havas Village ANZ and connect with the group's wider creative, media and customer experience network.
Meta names Dhruv Vohra to lead Southeast Asia business
SINGAPORE - Meta has appointed Dhruv Vohra as managing director of its global business group in Southeast Asia, leading commercial strategy across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Reporting to Asia-Pacific vice president Benjamin Joe, Vohra will lead teams working with advertisers and agencies across the region, with a focus on AI, messaging and growth across Meta's platforms. Vohra joined Meta in 2019 as director for e-commerce and digital natives before leading small and medium business growth in Southeast Asia and later the SMB Group across Asia-Pacific. He now returns to a regional leadership remit in Southeast Asia.
VentureIsrael brings communications counsel into venture partner team
TEL AVIV - VentureIsrael has appointed Zecomms founder and CEO Evgenia Zaslavskaya as venture partner, expanding her existing work with the early-stage deep tech investment fund to lead international communications and provide communications counsel to its portfolio companies. Zaslavskaya, who has more than 15 years of PR experience, has managed VentureIsrael's public and media relations since 2022. In the expanded role, she will oversee strategic communications for the fund, including its positioning with investors, partners and customers in markets including the US and UK, media relations and the public profiles of its partners. VentureIsrael's portfolio founders will also have access to her communications expertise.
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