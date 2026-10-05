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Annick Boyen Leaves Unilever To Head European Corporate Affairs For Pepsico
(MENAFN- PRovoke) GENEVA-Annick Boyen, a former CEO of Weber Shandwick's Benelux operations who most recently spent nine years in senior communications roles at Unilever, is joining PepsiCo as vice president of corporate affairs, Europe and EU, based at the company's EMEA headquarters in Geneva
Boyen brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of communications, government, corporate affairs, and strategic reputation management, most recently at Unilever where as VP, communications and corporate affairs for global markets, she led a team of advocacy, external affairs, media, issues, sustainability and communications experts who proactively shape the company's reputation and inspire market confidence.
Prior to that she was CEO of Weber Shandwick Benelux, splitting time between Brussels and The Hague, and managing director of the firm's Netherlands operations.
In a LinkedIn post about her new role, she wrote,“What struck me from the very first conversations was the calibre of the people, the openness and ambition, the iconic brands and an unapologetic focus on food, drinks and smiles.... I look forward to learning, contributing, and getting to know many more colleagues and partners across PepsiCo as well as our external stakeholder community.”
Boyen brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of communications, government, corporate affairs, and strategic reputation management, most recently at Unilever where as VP, communications and corporate affairs for global markets, she led a team of advocacy, external affairs, media, issues, sustainability and communications experts who proactively shape the company's reputation and inspire market confidence.
Prior to that she was CEO of Weber Shandwick Benelux, splitting time between Brussels and The Hague, and managing director of the firm's Netherlands operations.
In a LinkedIn post about her new role, she wrote,“What struck me from the very first conversations was the calibre of the people, the openness and ambition, the iconic brands and an unapologetic focus on food, drinks and smiles.... I look forward to learning, contributing, and getting to know many more colleagues and partners across PepsiCo as well as our external stakeholder community.”
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