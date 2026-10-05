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US Plans New Military Deployment to Israel Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) The United States is preparing to deploy more troops and aircraft to Israel in the coming weeks as concerns grow over a possible escalation in the Middle East, according to reports.
Around 3,000 US troops are currently stationed across Israel, with their responsibilities including operating air defense systems alongside pilots, support personnel, logistics teams and military headquarters staff.
US forces have also been carrying out regular rotations in recent weeks as units complete their assignments in the region.
Additional personnel and aircraft are expected to arrive in the coming weeks “as part of preparations for an escalation in the Middle East,” according to the report.
The expected deployments come amid a wider US military buildup in the region, including reports of additional troops and naval assets being sent as tensions with Iran increase.
A senior Israeli security official said Israel’s adversaries are closely monitoring upcoming elections in Israel and the US while considering whether and how attacks could be used to influence the political environment without provoking a broader conflict.
“They understand that the Israeli response this time will be extremely aggressive,” the official said.
The Israeli military is continuing preparations for a possible renewed confrontation with Iran or a rapid worsening of the regional security situation as tensions between Tehran and Washington persist.
Around 3,000 US troops are currently stationed across Israel, with their responsibilities including operating air defense systems alongside pilots, support personnel, logistics teams and military headquarters staff.
US forces have also been carrying out regular rotations in recent weeks as units complete their assignments in the region.
Additional personnel and aircraft are expected to arrive in the coming weeks “as part of preparations for an escalation in the Middle East,” according to the report.
The expected deployments come amid a wider US military buildup in the region, including reports of additional troops and naval assets being sent as tensions with Iran increase.
A senior Israeli security official said Israel’s adversaries are closely monitoring upcoming elections in Israel and the US while considering whether and how attacks could be used to influence the political environment without provoking a broader conflict.
“They understand that the Israeli response this time will be extremely aggressive,” the official said.
The Israeli military is continuing preparations for a possible renewed confrontation with Iran or a rapid worsening of the regional security situation as tensions between Tehran and Washington persist.
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