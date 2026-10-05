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Afghanistan Opens USD5.5M Wakhan Road Linking It Directly to China
(MENAFN) Afghanistan on Sunday formally opened a road through the Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Badakhshan province, creating a direct link between the country and China.
The 121-kilometer (75-mile) unpaved route, which connects Afghanistan to China's Xinjiang region, took two years to build, according to media.
The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow strip of Afghan territory in Badakhshan province. It separates Tajikistan from Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The project cost 365 million afghanis ($5.5 million).
Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development Abdul Latif Mansour said at the inauguration ceremony that the road carries strategic, political and economic significance for Afghanistan.
Kabul has “prioritized such public projects, especially in provinces that are most in need. There are no foreign engineers or advisers; all the engineers are Afghans,” he said.
The 121-kilometer (75-mile) unpaved route, which connects Afghanistan to China's Xinjiang region, took two years to build, according to media.
The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow strip of Afghan territory in Badakhshan province. It separates Tajikistan from Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The project cost 365 million afghanis ($5.5 million).
Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development Abdul Latif Mansour said at the inauguration ceremony that the road carries strategic, political and economic significance for Afghanistan.
Kabul has “prioritized such public projects, especially in provinces that are most in need. There are no foreign engineers or advisers; all the engineers are Afghans,” he said.
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