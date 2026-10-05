GEN Z & MILLENIALS - BEFORE YOU BUILD YOUR LIFE, BUILD YOUR INNER FOUNDATION

MENAFN - Pressat) The Science of Stillness Book offers Gen Z and Millennials a modern approach to consciousness, self-awareness and inner stability - foundations that could shape how they live, love and navigate the decades ahead.

LONDON, UK - Young adults are surrounded by more information, stimulation, comparison and competing definitions of success than perhaps any generation before them.

They are taught how to build careers, develop skills, manage money and navigate an increasingly technological world.

But how many are taught how to understand the mind through which they will experience all of it?

How many learn how to step back from incessant thinking, understand their emotional patterns, become comfortable with themselves, discover what genuinely matters to them and develop an inner centre that does not depend entirely upon achievement, approval or what appears on a screen?

Meditation Master and Spiritual Philosopher Guru Rajesh Ananda believes these may be among the most important lessons a person can learn - particularly when learned early in life.

His book, The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey, presents an exploration of consciousness, meditation, psychology, neuroscience and spiritual understanding for the modern world.

And although its message is relevant across generations, Rajesh Ananda believes it has particular significance for Gen Z and Millennials.

Because before we spend decades building the external architecture of our lives, perhaps we should understand the person who is going to live inside it.

WHAT IF INNER EDUCATION CAME EARLIER?

Most education prepares us for what we will do.

Far less prepares us for who we will be.

We can spend years acquiring qualifications and professional knowledge without ever being taught how our own minds work.

We can learn how to communicate without learning how to listen to ourselves.

We can become extraordinarily connected technologically while becoming increasingly disconnected from our own inner lives.

And we can spend years pursuing someone else's definition of success before discovering that achievement alone does not necessarily produce fulfilment.

The Science of Stillness proposes another form of education: inner education.

Not as an alternative to academic or professional development, but as its foundation.

It explores the relationship between thought, emotion, conditioning, ego, awareness, meditation, love and consciousness, encouraging readers not simply to accumulate more information but to understand themselves more deeply.

“The earlier we begin understanding our own mind, the greater the opportunity we have to build our lives upon a strong inner foundation,” says Guru Rajesh Ananda.

“We spend so much of our youth preparing for a career and so little preparing for life itself. Yet we will carry our own mind into every relationship, every success, every disappointment, every decision and every ordinary Tuesday morning for the rest of our lives.”

AN ANCIENT HUMAN SEARCH - WITHOUT HAVING TO LIVE IN THE PAST

For some younger readers, words such as spirituality and meditation can still evoke images of traditions, rituals or lifestyles far removed from contemporary life.

The Science of Stillness takes a deliberately different approach.

Its questions may be timeless, but its context is unmistakably modern.

The book brings spiritual philosophy into conversation with psychology, neuroscience, meditation and contemporary understanding of the mind, without asking readers to adopt a religion, retreat from society or accept a system of belief.

Its starting point is the life people are actually living now.

A life of smartphones and notifications.

Social media and comparison.

Ambition and uncertainty.

Relationships and loneliness.

Achievement and anxiety.

Constant information, constant stimulation and very little silence.

Within that world, stillness can become something surprisingly radical.

It creates the opportunity to discover what belongs to us beneath all the external noise.

YOU HAVE TO LIVE WITH YOUR MIND FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE

Young adults routinely make decisions that can influence decades of their lives.

What do I want to become?

Whom do I want to love?

What does success mean to me?

How much does other people's approval matter?

What happens when I fail?

What am I pursuing - and why?

Yet those decisions are made through a mind shaped by upbringing, social expectations, comparison, experiences, fears and accumulated conditioning.

Understanding that mind, argues Rajesh Ananda, should therefore be part of preparing for adulthood.

The objective is not to eliminate thought.

It is to stop being unconsciously governed by every thought.

It is not to eliminate ambition.

It is to discover whether our ambitions genuinely belong to us.

It is not to abandon the world.

It is to become sufficiently centred within ourselves that we can participate fully in the world without continually losing ourselves within it.

FROM INFORMATION TO SELF-KNOWLEDGE

Gen Z has grown up with access to more information than any previous generation.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating that access still further.

But access to information and knowledge of oneself are not the same thing.

A search engine can answer a question.

Artificial intelligence can explain a concept.

Neither can have the direct inner experience of life on our behalf.

There remains a profoundly human territory that has to be explored personally: awareness, love, meaning, consciousness, relationship, inner peace and the question of who we are beneath the identities we accumulate.

This is where The Science of Stillness places its emphasis.

Its underlying philosophy is direct experience rather than belief.

Readers are encouraged to investigate their inner lives rather than simply accepting someone else's conclusions about them.

GET THE FOUNDATIONS RIGHT

Rajesh Ananda compares inner development to constructing a building.

The visible structure may eventually become impressive, but its stability depends upon foundations that few people ever see.

The same principle can apply to a human life.

Career, money, relationships, possessions and achievements form important parts of living. But if self-worth depends entirely upon them, every external change can become an internal earthquake.

An inner foundation creates a different starting point.

From greater awareness can come better choices.

From understanding our conditioning can come greater freedom.

From stillness can come clarity.

From self-knowledge can come a more authentic relationship with others.

And from discovering an inner centre can come the ability to engage with an extraordinarily fast-moving world without being entirely defined by it.

This does not promise a life without disappointment, heartbreak, uncertainty or failure.

It offers something potentially more valuable: a different place within ourselves from which to meet them.

THE EXTRAORDINARY ORDINARY LIFE

Perhaps one of the greatest misconceptions surrounding spirituality is that awakening should lead us away from ordinary life.

Rajesh Ananda argues almost the opposite.

The objective is not necessarily to live an extraordinary life by conventional standards.

It is to discover the extraordinary within ordinary life.

To love deeply.

To work meaningfully.

To laugh freely.

To experience relationships more consciously.

To appreciate rather than perpetually accumulate.

To remain ambitious without becoming imprisoned by ambition.

To experience success without requiring success to tell us who we are.

And to discover moments of profound beauty in experiences so ordinary that we once passed through them without noticing.

This is what Rajesh Ananda describes as the possibility of living an extraordinary ordinary life.

“You don't have to escape life to find yourself,” he says.“You have to become present enough to experience the life you already have. When the inner foundation is strong, success can be enjoyed without defining us, difficulties can be faced without destroying us, and ordinary life itself begins to reveal an extraordinary depth.”

A MODERN SPIRITUAL BOOK FOR A MODERN GENERATION

The Science of Stillness does not present spirituality as something belonging exclusively to monasteries, temples or previous generations.

It approaches consciousness as a living human question.

Who am I?

Why does my mind behave as it does?

Why do I repeatedly become caught in particular thoughts and emotions?

Can I become less controlled by my conditioning?

What is awareness?

What is love beyond need and attachment?

What does it mean to become truly present?

And is there a dimension of consciousness deeper than the individual personality through which we normally understand ourselves?

These are ancient questions.

But they may be more relevant than ever to generations growing up amid unprecedented technological acceleration and external stimulation.

The language may change.

The technology certainly will.

Human beings will still need to understand themselves.

PERHAPS THIS SHOULD BE PART OF OUR EDUCATION

The Science of Stillness ultimately raises a larger question.

What if understanding ourselves were considered part of becoming educated?

Not instead of mathematics, science, literature, technology or professional skills.

Alongside them.

Because a young person may use their education for forty or fifty years.

But they will live with themselves every day of their lives.

Learning how to understand the mind, cultivate awareness, experience stillness and discover an inner centre may therefore be more than a spiritual pursuit.

It may be part of learning how to live.

And perhaps the greatest opportunity for Gen Z and Millennials is not simply to build more successful lives.

It is to build lives upon foundations strong enough to hold whatever success, love, uncertainty, loss, discovery and change the coming decades may bring.

Not an escape from ordinary life.

The foundation for an extraordinary ordinary one.

ABOUT THE SCIENCE OF STILLNESS

The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey by Guru Rajesh Ananda is a contemporary spiritual self-help book exploring consciousness, meditation, inner peace, psychology, neuroscience, love and spiritual awakening.

Rather than presenting meditation as an isolated technique, the book explores stillness as part of a wider journey of self-knowledge and consciousness - examining how greater awareness can transform the way we think, feel, love and live.

The book is available internationally in Kindle, paperback, hardcover and audiobook editions.

ABOUT GURU RAJESH ANANDA

Guru Rajesh Ananda, also known as The Meditation Guru, is a Meditation Master, Spiritual Philosopher and author who has devoted decades to meditation, consciousness and spiritual unfoldment.

His approach emphasises direct experience rather than belief and brings timeless spiritual understanding into conversation with contemporary life, psychology and modern understanding of the mind.

He is the author of The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey and continues his meditation and spiritual teaching through the Foundation for International Spiritual Unfoldment (FISU Meditation).

MEDIA / REVIEW ENQUIRIES

Guru Rajesh Ananda

Author of The Science of Stillness

Meditation Master - Spiritual Philosopher

Author website: rajeshananda

Book: The Science of Stillness: Awakening Divine Consciousness – An Unfolding Meditative Journey

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