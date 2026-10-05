Easy4pro Expands Draft Assist AI Capabilities To Automate Enterprise Freight Order Creation

CONTERN, Luxembourg, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The AI feature Easy4Pro clients have used daily since its launch earlier this year, turning a single email into a ready-to-confirm freight order, gets its biggest expansion yet.

Ask a logistics coordinator what consumes their morning, and re-typing shipment details from an email into an order form is usually near the top of the list: one address, one pallet count, one weight at a time, order after order. Easy4Pro by Redspher, a transport management platform connecting shippers and carriers for road, rail, sea and air freight, today announced an expansion of Draft Assist, the AI feature it launched earlier this year to remove that step entirely.

Since its launch, Draft Assist has become one of the most-used features on the Easy4Pro platform, built into the daily routine of clients who send shipment requests by email and expect a usable order back, not a pilot program or a demo. Today's release extends what a single email can accomplish, without changing how clients already work.

One Email, One Click, A Complete Order

With Draft Assist, a shipper doesn't open a new tool, fill out a new form, or learn a new interface, they send an email, in whatever language or format they already use, to their dedicated Easy4Pro address. Draft Assist reads the message and returns a complete, ready-to-confirm order draft within seconds. Clients are already using it to turn a single email into orders of more than 20 packages, work that previously meant line-by-line manual entry into the platform.

Today's release adds four capabilities on top of that foundation. A shipment with mixed pallets and boxes in one request is now built line by line by the AI, rather than split into separate manual entries. A delivery note, invoice or packing list attached to the original email is read automatically, and the file itself is carried over onto the resulting order. Pickup and delivery contacts land on the order without a separate step, so carriers know exactly who to call rather than chasing down details after the fact. PO numbers, cost centers and internal references are mapped straight into the correct custom fields, instead of being typed in twice by someone on the logistics team.

For teams handling high shipment volumes, these are not incremental conveniences - they are the specific points in the process where manual entry slows an order down or introduces an error: a missing contact that delays a pickup call, a reference number typed into the wrong field, a packing list that has to be tracked down separately from the email that mentioned it. This release is built to close each of those gaps at the point where the shipment information first arrives.

Easy by Design

Easy4Pro's broader premise is that a modern transport management platform should not require a shipper to change how they already communicate. Draft Assist reflects that: it accepts any language and any format, requires no forms to fill out, and asks nothing of a shipper beyond sending the email they were going to send anyway. There is no separate login for the feature itself - the shipment email is the interface.

AI With Humans in Control

Automating the data entry step does not mean removing the person from the decision. Every draft Draft Assist produce is reviewed by the client before it is confirmed, and every action the AI takes is recorded in the shipment history, giving logistics teams a full account of what was read, what was filled in, and what still needs a human decision. The AI does the typing; the people who know the shipment keep the final say.

"Draft Assist is the feature our clients tell us they can't work without. They send one email and get a full order back, even with 20 or more packages. That's what we mean by easy: AI that works where our clients already work, and gets better every release," said Ignacio Tirado, Managing Director, Easy4Pro.

Coming Up in the Assist Series

Draft Assist is the first release in what Easy4Pro is calling its Assist series of AI features, each aimed at removing a specific manual step from freight operations. Also in development: Inbox Assist, which would let carriers update a shipment simply by replying to an email rather than logging into the platform (planned for Q4 2026), and Price Assist, which would surface a recommended market price per transport mode, drawn from recent comparable shipments, before a client commits to an order (planned for Q1 2027). Both features remain in development and are not yet available to clients.

Availability

Today's expanded capabilities are live now for every Easy4Pro shipper already using Draft Assist. Existing clients can find their dedicated order email address on the New Order page inside the platform. Companies that want to see the feature work against their own shipment emails, rather than a demo script, can request a live demonstration at easy4pro.com.

About Easy4Pro

Easy4Pro by Redspher is a transport management platform that connects shippers and carriers for road, rail, sea and air freight. It helps companies create, price, assign and track shipments in one place.

Contact

Head of Sales Execution

Victoria Lima

Easy4Pro

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