Global Molecular Sieves Market Size, Share, And Trends - Forecast 2026-2032 USD 7.38 Billion By 2032 As Gas Processing And High-Purity Production Drive 5.93% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-enabled monitoring, lifecycle services, efficient regeneration, regional stocking and dual sourcing to reduce downtime, waste and replacement costs

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Sieves Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molecular sieves market research report provides a detailed assessment of growth prospects, technology trends, end-use requirements, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities. The market is projected to reach USD 5.21 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 5.93% to USD 7.38 billion by 2032. Its insights support market entry planning, investment prioritization, and the identification of opportunities across high-purity and efficiency-focused applications.

Market Overview

Molecular sieves are porous materials engineered to selectively adsorb molecules based on size, polarity, and chemical affinity. They are essential for drying, purification, separation, and controlled adsorption across:



Gas processing and petrochemicals

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

Food processing and electronics Industrial gas and manufacturing operations

Demand is influenced by purity requirements, process efficiency, equipment compatibility, regeneration performance, and compliance with environmental and safety standards.

Process Efficiency and Sustainability Trends

Customers increasingly assess molecular sieves as components of integrated process systems rather than isolated consumables. Selection criteria now include adsorption capacity, regeneration conditions, pressure-drop management, contamination tolerance, service life, and lifecycle handling.

Decarbonization, stricter emissions controls, and demand for higher-purity feedstocks are encouraging adoption in gas treatment, hydrogen processing, renewable fuels, and advanced chemical production. These findings allow decision-makers to align product development and procurement strategies with changing operational and sustainability requirements.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Operations

Artificial intelligence is improving molecular sieve development and deployment through:



Materials screening and process simulation

Predictive maintenance and quality monitoring

Analysis of pore structure, adsorption behavior, and moisture loading

Detection of breakthrough patterns and abnormal pressure or temperature conditions Optimization of bed switching and replacement schedules

The greatest near-term value is expected from integrating AI with validated laboratory data, plant historians, sensor networks, and process controls. Human oversight remains essential due to feed variability, calibration requirements, cybersecurity considerations, and operating safety limits.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Mature gas processing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and industrial-gas applications, supported by automation and supply resilience initiatives.

Latin America: Opportunities in refining, natural-gas treatment, food processing, and industrial modernization.

Europe: Strong focus on energy efficiency, circularity, chemical purity, regulatory compliance, and decarbonization.

Middle East: Sustained demand from gas drying and sweetening, refining, petrochemicals, and industrial diversification.

Africa: Emerging opportunities in gas utilization, mining, air and water treatment, and localized manufacturing. Asia-Pacific: Broad demand from chemicals, refining, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and high-purity manufacturing.

Comparative regional insights provide a practical basis for prioritizing expansion markets, adapting product positioning, and mitigating operational and supply-chain risks.

Strategic Market and Country Priorities

ASEAN markets emphasize manufacturing, electronics, food processing, refining, and gas treatment. BRICS economies offer extensive energy, chemical, agricultural-processing, and manufacturing applications, although standards and domestic production policies differ. The European Union and G7 prioritize efficiency, traceability, advanced process control, and lifecycle performance, while GCC economies concentrate on gas processing, refining, petrochemicals, and reliable operation under demanding conditions.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United States represent significant demand centers across chemicals, electronics, pharmaceuticals, refining, and precision manufacturing. Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico offer opportunities connected to resources, gas processing, refining, food production, and regional industrial integration. European markets emphasize regulated processing and specialty applications, while procurement conditions in Russia may be affected by trade restrictions and technology access.

Competitive and Operational Priorities



Segment products by feed composition, operating cycle, regeneration method, purity target, and contamination risk.

Document adsorption performance, mechanical strength, dust generation, and thermal stability.

Expand lifecycle services through bed audits, sampling, regeneration guidance, and replacement planning.

Strengthen regional stocking, dual-source qualification, and technical documentation. Support sustainability claims with measurable evidence covering energy use, service life, packaging, and end-of-life handling.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2032 at a 5.93% CAGR.

Growth is supported by high-purity production, emissions control, efficient regeneration, and supply-chain resilience.

AI-enabled monitoring and predictive analytics are improving material selection and plant performance. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on validated performance, application engineering, lifecycle service, and reliable regional supply.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Molecular Sieves Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Beads

7.3. Granules

7.3.1. Irregular Granules

7.3.2. Spherical Granules

7.4. Pellets

8. Molecular Sieves Market, by End Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Air Separation

8.3. Chemical Manufacturing

8.4. Natural Gas Processing

8.5. Petroleum Refining

9. Molecular Sieves Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Adsorption

9.2.1. Gas Separation

9.2.2. Liquid Drying

9.3. Catalysis

9.4. Desiccant

10. Molecular Sieves Market, by Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. 3A Molecular Sieves

10.3. 4A Molecular Sieves

10.4. 5A Molecular Sieves

10.5. 13X Molecular Sieves

10.6. Y-Type Molecular Sieves

11. Molecular Sieves Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. Molecular Sieves Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. Molecular Sieves Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. AGM Container Controls, Inc.

15.2. Arkema S.A.

15.3. Avantor, Inc.

15.4. BASF SE

15.5. Brofind S.p.A.

15.6. Brownell Limited

15.7. Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

15.8. Clariant AG

15.9. Delta Adsorbents

15.10. Fenzi S.P.A.

15.11. Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Private Ltd

15.12. Honeywell International Inc.

15.13. Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

15.14. Jalon Zeolite

15.15. KNT Group

15.16. M Chemical Co. Inc.

15.17. Merck KGaA

15.18. MolsivCN Adsorbent Co., Ltd.

15.19. PQ Corporation

15.20. Sepcor, Inc.

15.21. Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

15.22. Strem Chemicals, Inc.

15.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.24. Tosoh Corporation

15.25. Van Air Inc.

15.26. W. R. Grace and Company by Standard Industries Inc.

15.27. Zeochem AG

15.28. Zeolyst International, Inc.

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [257]

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