U.S. Searches For 'Genogram' Nearly Double Each School Term, With October The Busiest Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GenogramTool, an online genogram maker, compiled two years of search estimates and published a free one-page key to the standard genogram symbols.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GenogramTool, an online genogram maker, reports that estimated U.S. searches for the word "genogram" nearly doubled at the start of each school term in the 2025-26 school year. Keyword data from Ahrefs, compiled by GenogramTool, puts the query at about 11,100 searches in August 2025, about 21,400 in September and about 23,100 in October, the highest month in the two years reviewed. The spring term showed the same jump, from about 11,700 searches in December 2025 to about 22,500 in February 2026. December and the summer months are the lows.The pattern held in both school years in the data. October was the busiest month in each, with about 21,900 searches in October 2024 and about 23,100 in October 2025. The overall level is steady rather than climbing: the August low moved from about 11,100 searches in 2025 to about 10,900 in 2026.A genogram is a family diagram that maps at least three generations, with a symbol for each person and lines for the relationships between them. Genograms were developed and popularized by Monica McGoldrick and Randy Gerson in their 1985 book "Genograms in Family Assessment"; the current fourth edition, "Genograms: Assessment and Treatment," written with Sueli Petry, was published in 2020. They are used in family therapy, social work, counseling, family medicine and genetic counseling, and in the training programs for those fields.The basic notation is what most people need to look up. A square stands for a male and a circle for a female, and an X through a symbol marks a person who has died. The person the diagram centers on is drawn with a double outline. A horizontal line joins a couple; one diagonal slash across that line marks a separation, and two slashes mark a divorce. Further lines can show how family members get along, for example whether a relationship is close, distant or in conflict."Searches for genograms rise and fall with the school calendar," said the GenogramTool team. "Many of the people searching have to draw one for a class or a case file, and the symbols are the part that is easiest to get wrong."GenogramTool has published a free one-page key to the standard genogram symbols that can be printed or saved as a PDF, at . The genogram maker runs in a web browser without an account. The free version supports up to 15 people and exports watermarked PNG and PDF files; paid plans remove the watermark and the people limit. Diagrams can be saved in the browser or to a free account.Methodology: the search figures are Ahrefs estimates of monthly U.S. search volume for the single query "genogram," September 2024 through August 2026, pulled on September 20, 2026, and rounded to the nearest hundred. They are modelled estimates of query volume, not counts of people or of genograms drawn. The notation summary follows widely taught conventions; textbooks and training programs differ in some details.GenogramTool is an educational and documentation tool. It does not provide therapy or diagnosis and is not a substitute for professional training.About GenogramToolGenogramTool is an online genogram maker for family therapists, social workers, counselors and students in those fields. It draws standard genogram symbols with couple and emotional relationship lines and exports diagrams as PDF or PNG files.Media contact:Media Relations, GenogramTool...

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U.S. Searches for 'Genogram' Nearly Double Each School Term, With October the Busiest Month News Provided By Watermelon Love October 05, 2026, 08:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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