Andruw Jones To Celebrate Hall Of Fame Induction With Atlanta Bottle Signing On October 17

Andruw Jones Bourbon

Meet Hall of Famer Andruw Jones Oct. 17, 2–4 p.m. ET, at Local Vine Liquor, Beer and Wine in Atlanta for his Hall Of Fame Bourbon bottle signing.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local Vine Liquor, Beer and Wine hosts the Georgia-exclusive Hall Of Fame Bourbon collector edition signing from 2 to 4 p.m.Andruw Jones will meet fans and personally sign bottles of his inaugural Hall Of Fame Bourbon collector edition on October 17, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. Eastern Time at Local Vine Liquor, Beer and Wine, 3101 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339. The appearance celebrates his 2026 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with a limited-edition bourbon available exclusively in Georgia.For fans who watched Jones patrol center field during his 12 seasons with Atlanta, the event offers an opportunity to meet the Hall of Famer and have a commemorative bottle personally signed. The release marks the first edition of an annual Hall Of Fame Bourbon collector series honoring baseball greats.Media InvitationMedia outlets are invited to cover the bottle signing and fan interactions during the 2–4 p.m. event. Jerry“Bubba” Draper, founder of Hall Of Fame Bourbon, is available for interviews about the inaugural edition and the annual collector series. For media coverage, bottle photography or interviews with the founder, please contact Jerry“Bubba” Draper at 480-414-4754.A Collector Bottle Inspired by No. 25The matte-black, baseball-bat-inspired bottle features antique-gold accents, Jones' signature and“HOF 26.” A black wood closure engraved with“25” honors his Atlanta jersey number. Each bottle carries an individually numbered, serialized hologram.Inside is seven-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV), with a suggested retail price of $59.99.“We wanted to create something a baseball fan would be proud to display next to an autographed ball, jersey or bat,” said Jerry“Bubba” Draper, founder of Hall Of Fame Bourbon.“Every detail of Andruw's edition has meaning - his number, his signature, his Hall of Fame year and his journey from Curaçao to Cooperstown.”From Curaçao to CooperstownJones announced himself on baseball's biggest stage at age 19, homering in each of his first two plate appearances in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series. He went on to earn 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards and five All-Star selections, finishing his 17-season Major League career with 434 home runs.In 2026, Jones became the first Curaçao-born player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The inaugural bourbon edition celebrates that achievement and the Georgia fans who followed his career.An Annual Series Beginning With Andruw JonesHall Of Fame Spirits plans to introduce a new Hall Of Fame Bourbon collector edition annually, with each release honoring a featured baseball great through details inspired by that player's career. The series begins with Jones and his journey from Curaçao to Cooperstown.October 17 Bottle SigningAndruw JonesOctober 17, 20262–4 p.m. Eastern TimeLocal Vine Liquor, Beer and Wine3101 Cobb Pkwy SEAtlanta, GA 30339The Local Vine event is one of three planned Georgia bottle-signing appearances. Details of the additional appearances will be announced separately. For product information, visit .About Hall Of Fame SpiritsHall Of Fame Spirits creates premium spirits and collectible releases inspired by extraordinary achievement in sports. Its annual Hall Of Fame Bourbon collector series begins in 2026 with the Andruw Jones edition.Media ContactJerry“Bubba” DraperFounder, Hall Of Fame Bourbon480-414-4754...Founder interviews, high-resolution bottle photography and product information are available upon request.###

Jerry "Bubba" Draper

Hall Of Fame Spirits

+1 480-414-4754

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Andruw Jones to Celebrate Hall of Fame Induction With Atlanta Bottle Signing on October 17 News Provided By Hall Of Fame Spirits October 05, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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