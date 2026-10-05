Unconditionally Her Publishing Debuts 'Cooking With Grammy' To Connect Generations

Caroline and Grammy Ad for Cooking with Grammy

Cooking with Grammy Cookbook coming November,

Unconditionally Her Publishing

Grammy and Caroline invite families to turn flour-covered hands, children's words, and recipes into a interactive cookbook that becomes a family heirloom.

- Sandy Williams a.k.a. Grammy

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The recipe matters. So does the little voice asking questions beside the mixing bowl.

Unconditionally Her Publishing announces Cooking with Grammy, its official launch book, featuring Sandy Williams, affectionately known as Grammy, and her granddaughter Caroline. Arriving in time for the holiday season, the interactive family cookbook combines recipes, hands-on learning, photographs, and children's own words to help grandparents and grandchildren create a keepsake together.

The book's defining feature is its invitation for families to become contributors. Alongside Grammy's recipes, blank pages provide room for original dishes, treasured favorites, and kitchen experiments. Questions encourage children to share their thoughts while parents and grandparents record their answers. Photographs capture the flour-covered hands, proud smiles, and everyday moments behind the meals.

“Everyone buys the same book. But what YOU put in it makes it unique to your family,” said Williams.“I don't claim to be an Ina. I'm just finding fun, simple things to make with my granddaughter.”

That spirit makes Grammy and Caroline the heart of the experience. Grammy offers encouragement and an approachable way into the kitchen. Caroline brings curiosity and the delight of discovering what she can do. Their relationship gives other families a starting point for sharing traditions and creating new ones.

The cookbook also serves as a teaching tool. Measuring ingredients, counting, following directions, and exploring recipes give children opportunities to practice skills with a parent or grandparent beside them. Blank recipe pages make room for creativity, allowing young cooks to help invent, name, and record their own dishes.

As families use the book, its pages preserve something beyond cooking instructions: a child's answer at a particular age, a grandparent's handwriting, or the story behind a recipe made together.

The experience continues through the Cooking with Grammy series on Unconditionally Her's YouTube channel. Viewers can follow Grammy and Caroline as they prepare recipes, laugh through mishaps, and share the simple joys of kitchen life. The series introduces the people behind the book and gives families another way to follow along.

“We chose Cooking with Grammy as our official launch book because the connection continues long after someone turns the last page,” said Karen Shayne, founder and CEO of Unconditionally Her Media.“The magic is in what families add: the photograph, the funny answer, the recipe they invented together. Those are the things that can make a well-used cookbook one of the most treasured books in a home.”



Grammy Sandy Williams and Caroline are now booking media interviews and personal appearances for dates beginning November 1, 2026. The duo offers one- to two-minute cooking demonstrations for media, pairing simple recipe steps with their grandmother–granddaughter interaction.

Available interview topics include cooking with grandchildren, teaching measurements through recipes, recording children's words, and creating a family cookbook keepsake. The demonstrations offer a visual introduction to the book for holiday gift coverage and family-focused segments.

Cooking with Grammy will be available [availability date] through [purchase link or confirmed retailers].

About Unconditionally Her Media

Founded in 2012, Unconditionally Her Media connects women through its digital magazine, podcasts, book club, video features, and events. Unconditionally Her Publishing extends that mission through thoughtfully developed books, multimedia storytelling, and global distribution. Learn more at unconditionallyher.

Karen Shayne

Unconditionally Her Media, LLC

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Unconditionally Her Publishing Debuts 'Cooking with Grammy' to Connect Generations News Provided By Unconditionally Her Media, LLC October 05, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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