Indonesia's Arms Spree Only The Start Of A Modern Military

MENAFN - Asia Times) Indonesia is buying the weapons of a modern military at a pace rarely seen in its recent history.

Rafale fighter jets are entering service, and the country has contracted for 48 KAAN fighters from Turkey. The navy has taken delivery of two Italian PPA warships and commissioned a former Italian aircraft carrier, the Giuseppe Garibaldi, as the KRI Sriwijaya.

Two Scorpene submarines are being built at home with French technology transfer. BrahMos cruise missiles are moving through the procurement pipeline, Turkish drones are expanding the unmanned fleet, and an A400M airlifter and new air-defense radar have arrived.

The money behind the buildup has climbed just as steeply. Indonesia's defense spending rose from 125.8 trillion rupiah (about $7 billion at current exchange rates) in 2021 to 190.3 trillion in 2024, was projected at 245.2 trillion for 2025 and is budgeted at 337.4 trillion for 2026. The government says the money is meant for more than procurement: maintenance, infrastructure, the domestic defense industry and the wider development of the armed forces.

On paper, Indonesia is assembling the pieces of a far more capable military. But owning sophisticated weapons is different from generating sophisticated military effects. It must now knit the new platforms into a coherent force that can sense, decide, communicate, strike, maneuver and sustain operations together.

In September, the Defense Ministry and the National Defense Council effectively acknowledged the challenge by convening a forum on interoperability, network-centric warfare and C6ISR, including the standardization of communications and data links. Officials stressed that modern warfare is no longer decided by the number of platforms or the destructive power of individual weapons.

Indonesia's procurement drive is more than an arms-shopping spree. The Rafale gives the Air Force a modern multirole fighter with advanced sensors and long-range weapons. The A400M expands its airlift. The 48-aircraft KAAN program could give Indonesia a path into fifth-generation fighter technology and a chance for domestic industry to take part.

The naval picture is similar. The PPA ships, the KRI Brawijaya and the KRI Prabu Siliwangi, are 143-meter combatants armed with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, naval guns and torpedoes, a leap beyond many older vessels in the fleet.

The two Scorpene submarines may matter more over the long run. They are being built at PT PAL, Indonesia's state-owned shipbuilder, with French technology transfer and training for more than 400 Indonesian engineers.

The same is true of drones. Indonesia has accelerated purchases of Turkish systems, including the ANKA-S, TB3, Akıncı and Kızılelma, a marked shift toward unmanned surveillance and strike.