Faraday Future Advances Strategic Transformation As FF EAI Robotics Moves Toward Standalone Nasdaq Platform

Proposed transaction values FFAI's robotics business at approximately $200 million; FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. now trades on Nasdaq under the ticker FFR; FF advances robotics commercialization, U.S. manufacturing and its broader Physical AI strategy Robotics commercialization advances: FF has established a portfolio of 24 robotics products across three forms, entered commercial delivery and reported an average gross margin of approximately 30.9% in Q2 2026 for its“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics products. Physical AI ecosystem expansion: FF is advancing its broader Physical AI strategy across intelligent robotics, AI, industry applications and shared intelligent mobility, supported by its“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem.

- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,”“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced a series of strategic developments spanning its EAI robotics business, U.S. manufacturing initiatives and broader Physical AI strategy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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These developments include the proposed combination of FF's EAI robotics business with Nasdaq-listed AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc., now renamed; continued commercialization of FF's“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics ecosystem; Phase Two of its“Built in USA” Acceleration Program; and FFAI's planned evolution toward a Physical AI-focused investment, incubation and holding platform.

On September 28, 2026, FFR and FFAI entered into a non-binding term sheet for FFR's proposed all-stock acquisition of FFAI's EAI robotics business and related assets at an estimated valuation of approximately

Effective September 30, AIxCrypto Holdings changed its corporate name toand its Nasdaq ticker symbol from

If completed, FF EAI Robotics is expected to become a wholly owned subsidiary of FFR, establishing a dedicated public-market platform focused on robotics commercialization, scaled deployment and ecosystem development. FFAI is expected to retain control of FFR and consolidate it into its financial statements.

The proposed transaction remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, review and approval by the companies' respective Special Committees and boards, where applicable, stockholder and other required approvals, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed.

Shares issued to FFAI in connection with the proposed transaction are expected to be subject to an. The transaction framework also contemplates a potential special stock dividend to eligible FFR stockholders, subject to the final transaction terms.

FF has developed a robotics portfolio comprising, with products having received FCC certification and entered commercial delivery.

As of the end of August 2026, cumulative EAI Device sales and shipments reached. Based on unaudited information, FF's Four-Core Full-Stack AI robotics products achieved an average gross margin of approximately, while cumulative robotics revenue reached approximately

FF's robotics ecosystem is built around four core capabilities:. The Company is also advancing RoboShare, its robotics sharing and service model, together with industry-focused productivity solutions.

Preliminary projections prepared by FFAI management anticipate approximatelyand approximately, with positive operating cash flow targeted for the third quarter of 2028. Cumulative revenue for 2026–2030 is preliminarily projected at approximately, with more thanprojected over the period.

These projections were prepared by FFAI management on a standalone basis, have not been adopted as guidance by FFR and remain subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

FF is advancing Phase Two of its“Built in USA” Acceleration Program, including the rollout of itsandrobotics series and the continued development of U.S.-based supply-chain, compliance, certification and manufacturing capabilities.

The Company is targeting the start of operations at its U.S. robotics factory by the end of 2026, with the

FF is also working with AIBOT on regulatory and compliance matters, including FCC, Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS), and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-related requirements.

In parallel, FF has opened itsto global technology, manufacturing, supply-chain, commercialization, research and capital partners.

Alongside the proposed robotics transaction, FFAI plans to evolve toward a, supporting businesses and technologies across robotics, AI, mobility and related intelligent ecosystems.

Its automotive strategy is also expected to expand toward a lighter-asset shared intelligent mobility model, including participation in Robotaxi operations, commercialization of EAI intelligent-cabin capabilities for broader vehicle applications, and potential integration of FF vehicles into shared mobility networks.

Together, these initiatives are intended to advance FF's evolution from individual intelligent products toward a broader Physical AI ecosystem spanning robotics, AI, real-world data, industry applications, advanced manufacturing and shared intelligent mobility.

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company focused on robotics and mobility solutions powered by AI and advanced technologies. Its Embodied AI (EAI) robotics strategy spans EAI humanoid and bionic robots and EAI automotive-focused robots.

FF is building a“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem comprising the EAI Brain and Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions and EAI Data Factory, creating a flywheel of device deployment, data collection and training, continuous EAI Brain evolution and enhanced product capabilities.

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR), renamed from AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. effective September 30, 2026, is a U.S.-based Embodied AI (EAI) robotics company that is in the process of acquiring the FF EAI Robotics business. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company will focus on the development, manufacturing, commercialization and deployment of intelligent robotics technologies, products and industry solutions.

The Company is building a“Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem comprising the EAI Brain & Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions and EAI Data Factory. Guided by the philosophy of“One Brain, Multi-forms, Multi-capabilities,” it aims to support humanoid, biomimetic and other robotic form factors through a unified EAI Brain with expanding multi-task and multi-scenario capabilities.