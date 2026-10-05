Stocktwits M&A Watch: Paramount-Warner Bros Combination, Skyworks-Qorvo Merger, AMD's World Labs Acquisition In Focus



Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) merger is set to close on Oct. 6.

Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo will move to combine on Oct. 5 and create a $22 billion high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions company. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. announced last week that it will acquire World Labs, an AI model and research lab, in a deal that is expected to close at the end of 2026.

Business combinations, mergers and acquisitions are rife with activity this week, with several notable deals in the spotlight.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) and Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) $110.9 billion deal is set to close on Tuesday after it cleared key legal hurdles.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) and Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) will move to combine on Monday and create a $22 billion high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions company.

Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced last week that it has moved to acquire World Labs, an AI model and research lab, in a deal that is expected to close at the end of the year.

Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Combination Gets A New Name

The much-awaited streaming deal between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is slated to close on Oct. 6, after it agreed to settlement negotiations with a coalition of states that had moved to block the deal.

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison said on ‌Friday in an X post that after the closing of the merger, the combined entity will be named Skydance, while each company will retain its individual brand identity.

“First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter, or overshadow either one,” he said.

“We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks. At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special - giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance,” Ellison added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PSKY stock and WBD stock was 'bullish' and 'neutral,' respectively at the time of writing.

Skyworks Receives All Clearances To Combine With Qorvo

The Irvine, California-based semiconductor company Skyworks Solutions announced last week that it had received all necessary regulatory clearances to proceed with its merger with Qorvo, with the deal expected to close on Oct. 5, before the market opens.

In 2025, the companies announced their agreement to combine in a cash-and-stock transaction that would create a U.S.-based, global company in high-performance radio frequency, analog and mixed-signal semiconductors.

Additionally, Skyworks said it extended the deadline for holders of Qorvo's outstanding 2029 and 2031 senior notes to exchange them for new Skyworks notes, offering up to $850 million of new 2029 notes and $700 million of new 2031 notes.

Skyworks said that it extended the expiration date and the withdrawal deadline to after the merger, on Oct. 5.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SWKS stock and QRVO stock was 'bearish' and 'neutral,' respectively, at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices Will Acquire World Labs For $8.2 Billion All-Stock Deal

Last week, AMD announced that it would acquire World Labs, an AI model and research lab led by Dr. Fei-Fei Li, in an all-stock transaction worth about $8.2 billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026.

The chip maker said the acquisition of the AI lab will add a world-class team of researchers and model experts and strengthen its ability to develop AI hardware, software, and systems around the needs of emerging models and applications.

The deal announcement came amid a recent rally in AI and technology stocks as market sentiment for the sector has improved amid growing demand.

AMD said that as AI expands into reasoning, robotics, simulation and physical AI, the demands on compute infrastructure are becoming more diverse, and World Labs' expertise in developing advanced models will give AMD deeper insight into how workloads are evolving and help shape its future technology roadmaps.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMD stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing.

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