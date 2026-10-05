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Bolsonaro, Lula Advance to Brazil Presidential Runoff
(MENAFN) Senator Flavio Bolsonaro will compete against incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential runoff on Oct. 25 after neither candidate obtained the majority required to win Sunday’s first-round election outright.
Bolsonaro moved ahead of Lula as counting progressed but failed to reach the 50% plus one of valid votes needed for an immediate victory. With 99.99% of ballots counted, Bolsonaro had 47.03% compared with Lula’s 45.16%, giving him an advantage of roughly 2.2 million votes.
Addressing supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro welcomed the first-round result, saying he was "very happy" with the turnout and describing it as "the end of an era" for Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT). He also pointed to “a real possibility that Brazil will elect a modern government.”
The outcome differed from most opinion surveys conducted before the election, which had generally placed Lula slightly ahead in first-round voter intentions.
At 45, Flavio Bolsonaro is a lawyer and federal senator who was selected by his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, to head the conservative ticket of the Liberal Party.
He began his political career as a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro and maintained a relatively low national profile until receiving his father’s official backing. His campaign has focused on tougher public security policies, market-oriented economic measures and conservative social positions.
Bolsonaro has also faced scrutiny over ongoing investigations concerning alleged corruption and money laundering connected to a biographical film about his father.
Bolsonaro moved ahead of Lula as counting progressed but failed to reach the 50% plus one of valid votes needed for an immediate victory. With 99.99% of ballots counted, Bolsonaro had 47.03% compared with Lula’s 45.16%, giving him an advantage of roughly 2.2 million votes.
Addressing supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro welcomed the first-round result, saying he was "very happy" with the turnout and describing it as "the end of an era" for Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT). He also pointed to “a real possibility that Brazil will elect a modern government.”
The outcome differed from most opinion surveys conducted before the election, which had generally placed Lula slightly ahead in first-round voter intentions.
At 45, Flavio Bolsonaro is a lawyer and federal senator who was selected by his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, to head the conservative ticket of the Liberal Party.
He began his political career as a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro and maintained a relatively low national profile until receiving his father’s official backing. His campaign has focused on tougher public security policies, market-oriented economic measures and conservative social positions.
Bolsonaro has also faced scrutiny over ongoing investigations concerning alleged corruption and money laundering connected to a biographical film about his father.
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