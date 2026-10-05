403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Backs US-Led Trilateral Talks in UAE by Late October
(MENAFN) Ukraine has agreed to take part in US-proposed trilateral technical talks, with the United Arab Emirates floated as the venue, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday.
Appearing alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint news conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Washington has also put the plan to Moscow, which is expected to respond.
"Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October," he said.
Zelenskyy confirmed he had signaled Ukraine's backing for the meeting.
"We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response," he added.
RETALIATION VOWED AFTER BRIDGE STRIKES
The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv will keep answering Russian attacks, singling out strikes on the capital's bridges that have now hit four days running.
Zelenskyy said he was "amazed" by Russia's "savage desire to escalate every single day."
"I am not surprised by Russia's hatred of Ukraine, but I am surprised by this approach. They struck our warehouses – Nova Poshta, Ukrposhta, and others. We gave them a fitting response with Wildberries," he said.
"Now they are striking bridges. Do they really think we won't respond?" he added.
He said Russian forces are also continuing to hit civilian infrastructure, among them data centers and mobile network facilities.
Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "counting on constant escalation," stressing that "he wants this very much."
"This is an answer to everyone – to those who believe that all you have to do is simply ask Putin and he will end the war for real. It won't happen simply," he said.
Appearing alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a joint news conference in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Washington has also put the plan to Moscow, which is expected to respond.
"Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October," he said.
Zelenskyy confirmed he had signaled Ukraine's backing for the meeting.
"We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response," he added.
RETALIATION VOWED AFTER BRIDGE STRIKES
The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv will keep answering Russian attacks, singling out strikes on the capital's bridges that have now hit four days running.
Zelenskyy said he was "amazed" by Russia's "savage desire to escalate every single day."
"I am not surprised by Russia's hatred of Ukraine, but I am surprised by this approach. They struck our warehouses – Nova Poshta, Ukrposhta, and others. We gave them a fitting response with Wildberries," he said.
"Now they are striking bridges. Do they really think we won't respond?" he added.
He said Russian forces are also continuing to hit civilian infrastructure, among them data centers and mobile network facilities.
Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "counting on constant escalation," stressing that "he wants this very much."
"This is an answer to everyone – to those who believe that all you have to do is simply ask Putin and he will end the war for real. It won't happen simply," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment