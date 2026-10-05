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Houthis Claim Strikes on Aramco Sites, Vow More Attacks
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group claimed Sunday it struck facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in Riyadh and the Khurais area to the east of the capital with missiles and drones, saying the attacks ignited fires at the targeted sites.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced the claim in a video statement posted on US social media platform X, saying the group had carried out two separate operations against the company.
He claimed both operations “successfully achieved their objectives,” with precise hits causing large fires at the targeted locations.
Neither Saudi authorities nor Aramco had commented on the claim, and the reported damage could not be independently verified.
ATTACKS FRAMED AS RETALIATION
Saree described the strikes as a response to Saudi attacks, alleging the kingdom had carried out 50 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 12 hours. He said the targets were Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah and Saada.
He also claimed Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks have totaled 1,460 since the escalation began, though he did not say when that count started.
THREAT OF MORE STRIKES
Saree warned of further missile and drone attacks on Saudi sites and oil facilities. He said the group's operations would continue until the attacks stopped and a “blockade” on Yemen was lifted.
The announcement came after Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi declared comprehensive military operations against the Houthis aimed at recapturing the remaining territory under their control.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced the claim in a video statement posted on US social media platform X, saying the group had carried out two separate operations against the company.
He claimed both operations “successfully achieved their objectives,” with precise hits causing large fires at the targeted locations.
Neither Saudi authorities nor Aramco had commented on the claim, and the reported damage could not be independently verified.
ATTACKS FRAMED AS RETALIATION
Saree described the strikes as a response to Saudi attacks, alleging the kingdom had carried out 50 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 12 hours. He said the targets were Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah and Saada.
He also claimed Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks have totaled 1,460 since the escalation began, though he did not say when that count started.
THREAT OF MORE STRIKES
Saree warned of further missile and drone attacks on Saudi sites and oil facilities. He said the group's operations would continue until the attacks stopped and a “blockade” on Yemen was lifted.
The announcement came after Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi declared comprehensive military operations against the Houthis aimed at recapturing the remaining territory under their control.
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