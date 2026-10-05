403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Removes B-1 Bombers from UK Base After Security Incident
(MENAFN) The United States has withdrawn all B-1 bombers deployed at RAF Fairford in the UK following a security incident involving the air base.
"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The departure of a dozen B-1 strategic aircraft came after British counterterrorism authorities detained six people over an alleged plot targeting the base that officials from both countries said was disrupted the previous Sunday.
Police first arrested five British men on Sept. 27 near RAF Fairford after officers noticed three suspicious vans. The men were later released on police bail while the investigation continued.
On Oct. 1, counterterrorism officers detained a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts connected to the case.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" suggesting Iranian involvement in the alleged plot, while emphasizing that the investigation had not yet concluded.
Iran rejected any involvement in the disrupted operation.
The US has used the Gloucestershire airfield as a major staging location for bomber operations during the war with Iran.
"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The departure of a dozen B-1 strategic aircraft came after British counterterrorism authorities detained six people over an alleged plot targeting the base that officials from both countries said was disrupted the previous Sunday.
Police first arrested five British men on Sept. 27 near RAF Fairford after officers noticed three suspicious vans. The men were later released on police bail while the investigation continued.
On Oct. 1, counterterrorism officers detained a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts connected to the case.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" suggesting Iranian involvement in the alleged plot, while emphasizing that the investigation had not yet concluded.
Iran rejected any involvement in the disrupted operation.
The US has used the Gloucestershire airfield as a major staging location for bomber operations during the war with Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment