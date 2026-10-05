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Australia Opens Terror Probe Into FlyDubai Co-Pilot
(MENAFN) Australian counterterrorism investigators are examining the FlyDubai co-pilot's connections to Australia, days after a violent incident in the cockpit of a passenger jet carrying 174 people, according to an Australian broadcasting agency.
The probe is led by the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team, which brings together the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Victoria Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), an AFP spokesperson told the agency.
The spokesperson said an update would be provided “at an appropriate time.”
UAE: CO-PILOT ATTACKED CAPTAIN WITH CRASH AXE
The Australian investigation follows a Saturday announcement from the UAE that its own inquiry into Wednesday's flight concluded the co-pilot attempted a “terrorist act” by attacking the captain with a crash axe.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot tried to use the axe, an emergency tool stowed in the cockpit, to strike the captain and seize control of the aircraft. Emirati authorities have not disclosed the co-pilot's name or nationality.
FlyDubai said earlier that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that crew members secured the aircraft, which was then safely diverted to Saudi Arabia.
STUDENT VISA IN 2014, CANCELED IN 2019
Sources cited by the agency said the co-pilot was granted a student visa in 2014 and studied in Australia from 2015 to 2017, when he left the country.
His visa was canceled in 2019 because he was not enrolled in a course, the outlet reported.
The probe is led by the Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team, which brings together the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Victoria Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), an AFP spokesperson told the agency.
The spokesperson said an update would be provided “at an appropriate time.”
UAE: CO-PILOT ATTACKED CAPTAIN WITH CRASH AXE
The Australian investigation follows a Saturday announcement from the UAE that its own inquiry into Wednesday's flight concluded the co-pilot attempted a “terrorist act” by attacking the captain with a crash axe.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot tried to use the axe, an emergency tool stowed in the cockpit, to strike the captain and seize control of the aircraft. Emirati authorities have not disclosed the co-pilot's name or nationality.
FlyDubai said earlier that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that crew members secured the aircraft, which was then safely diverted to Saudi Arabia.
STUDENT VISA IN 2014, CANCELED IN 2019
Sources cited by the agency said the co-pilot was granted a student visa in 2014 and studied in Australia from 2015 to 2017, when he left the country.
His visa was canceled in 2019 because he was not enrolled in a course, the outlet reported.
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