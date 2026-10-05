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Israeli Opposition Edges Netanyahu Bloc in Pre-Election Poll
(MENAFN) Israel’s opposition parties are projected to secure 52 seats compared with 51 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, according to a poll released Sunday ahead of the scheduled elections.
The survey found that neither political camp would reach the 61 seats required to control the 120-member Knesset.
Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party remained the largest single party in the survey with 23 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 21.
Naftali Bennett’s Beyahad party was projected to win 12 seats, while the Democrats, headed by Yair Golan, were placed at eight.
Jewish Power was also projected to receive eight seats, while the joint Religious Zionism-Zehut list led by Bezalel Smotrich was given six.
For the first time in several weeks, Ofer Winter’s Amcha Yisrael party failed to meet the electoral threshold, according to the survey.
Among Arab parties, the Joint List increased to eight seats after Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh withdrew from the Knesset race. The United Arab List, known as Ra’am, remained at five seats.
The results indicate that the opposition’s so-called “change bloc” would not have enough seats to establish a 61-member coalition without support from Ra’am.
The survey found that neither political camp would reach the 61 seats required to control the 120-member Knesset.
Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party remained the largest single party in the survey with 23 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 21.
Naftali Bennett’s Beyahad party was projected to win 12 seats, while the Democrats, headed by Yair Golan, were placed at eight.
Jewish Power was also projected to receive eight seats, while the joint Religious Zionism-Zehut list led by Bezalel Smotrich was given six.
For the first time in several weeks, Ofer Winter’s Amcha Yisrael party failed to meet the electoral threshold, according to the survey.
Among Arab parties, the Joint List increased to eight seats after Balad leader Sami Abu Shehadeh withdrew from the Knesset race. The United Arab List, known as Ra’am, remained at five seats.
The results indicate that the opposition’s so-called “change bloc” would not have enough seats to establish a 61-member coalition without support from Ra’am.
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