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Israel Election Committee Orders Netanyahu to Remove Campaign Videos
(MENAFN) Israel’s Central Elections Committee chairman on Sunday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take down social media videos that were found to have used military and public resources without authorization.
Justice Noam Sohlberg determined that the videos amounted to election campaigning and upheld five of six petitions filed against Netanyahu over his recent social media posts.
One of the disputed videos showed Netanyahu visiting an Israeli military position in southern Lebanon.
Sohlberg ruled that the footage mainly promoted the achievements of the government and the prime minister, while scenes intended to raise morale and pay tribute to soldiers had been removed during editing.
"This is, of course, a campaign ad," Sohlberg wrote in his ruling.
He instructed Netanyahu to delete the posts from his social media accounts and ordered him to pay the petitioners 29,000 shekels ($9,500) in legal costs.
The decision came after a similar ruling last week involving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and a social media video showing him confronting Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salameh.
A petition filed over that footage argued that recording inside a prison breached rules prohibiting the use of public property for election propaganda.
Justice Noam Sohlberg determined that the videos amounted to election campaigning and upheld five of six petitions filed against Netanyahu over his recent social media posts.
One of the disputed videos showed Netanyahu visiting an Israeli military position in southern Lebanon.
Sohlberg ruled that the footage mainly promoted the achievements of the government and the prime minister, while scenes intended to raise morale and pay tribute to soldiers had been removed during editing.
"This is, of course, a campaign ad," Sohlberg wrote in his ruling.
He instructed Netanyahu to delete the posts from his social media accounts and ordered him to pay the petitioners 29,000 shekels ($9,500) in legal costs.
The decision came after a similar ruling last week involving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and a social media video showing him confronting Palestinian prisoner Hassan Salameh.
A petition filed over that footage argued that recording inside a prison breached rules prohibiting the use of public property for election propaganda.
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