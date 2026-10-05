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RSF Drone Strikes Kill 4 Civilians in Sudan's Dilling
(MENAFN) Four civilians, among them a woman and a child, were killed Sunday in drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Dilling in South Kordofan state, a local medical group said.
The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the attacks hit residential areas. It urged the UN and international humanitarian organizations to hold those responsible accountable.
The RSF did not immediately respond to the report. Sudanese authorities and human rights groups have repeatedly accused the group of targeting civilians, an allegation the RSF denies.
UN: 1,100 CIVILIANS KILLED IN DRONE ATTACKS
The UN said on Aug. 24 that 1,100 civilians were killed in drone attacks across Sudan between January and June of this year.
KORDOFAN A FLASHPOINT SINCE OCTOBER 2025
Fighting between the army and the RSF has rocked all three states of the Kordofan region (North, West and South Kordofan) since October 2025.
WAR ENTERS ITS FOURTH YEAR
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a conflict rooted in disputes over folding the paramilitary force into the regular military. According to UN and international estimates, the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the attacks hit residential areas. It urged the UN and international humanitarian organizations to hold those responsible accountable.
The RSF did not immediately respond to the report. Sudanese authorities and human rights groups have repeatedly accused the group of targeting civilians, an allegation the RSF denies.
UN: 1,100 CIVILIANS KILLED IN DRONE ATTACKS
The UN said on Aug. 24 that 1,100 civilians were killed in drone attacks across Sudan between January and June of this year.
KORDOFAN A FLASHPOINT SINCE OCTOBER 2025
Fighting between the army and the RSF has rocked all three states of the Kordofan region (North, West and South Kordofan) since October 2025.
WAR ENTERS ITS FOURTH YEAR
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a conflict rooted in disputes over folding the paramilitary force into the regular military. According to UN and international estimates, the fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
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