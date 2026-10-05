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Germany Pledges USD1.46B Aid to Ukraine in Surprise Merz Visit
(MENAFN) Germany has committed a fresh aid package worth more than €1.3 billion ($1.46 billion) to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday after talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Writing on the US platform X, Zelenskyy said the package combines military hardware with assistance for Ukraine's energy sector as winter approaches.
“It includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter – an important energy package. Of course, we discussed the need for air defense, which is critical at this time,” he said.
The two sides also signed 15 agreements and documents, Zelenskyy said. Most cover security cooperation, defense production, procurement, orders for German industry and joint projects inside Ukraine.
“The total value of our agreements today is more than €8.5 billion,” he said. He added that a separate agreement will broaden joint efforts to counter drones.
Merz reached the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning in an unannounced visit. He said he had come to Kyiv with a simple message: “You can rely on us.”
Writing on the US platform X, Zelenskyy said the package combines military hardware with assistance for Ukraine's energy sector as winter approaches.
“It includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter – an important energy package. Of course, we discussed the need for air defense, which is critical at this time,” he said.
The two sides also signed 15 agreements and documents, Zelenskyy said. Most cover security cooperation, defense production, procurement, orders for German industry and joint projects inside Ukraine.
“The total value of our agreements today is more than €8.5 billion,” he said. He added that a separate agreement will broaden joint efforts to counter drones.
Merz reached the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning in an unannounced visit. He said he had come to Kyiv with a simple message: “You can rely on us.”
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