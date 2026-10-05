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Yemen Launches Sweeping Military Offensive Against Houthis
(MENAFN) Yemen's government declared a full-scale military campaign against the Houthis on Sunday, with Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, saying the goal is to “take control of the entire country.”
In a televised address, Alimi said he had ordered the military to act. "We have instructed the armed forces, security forces and all military formations to begin carrying out their assigned tasks under an approved plan until the country is liberated from the Houthis," Alimi said in a televised speech.
Alimi also placed all state institutions on full alert "until the mission is completed and victory is achieved.”
The army confirmed the start of what it called the “battle for liberation,” aimed at ending the Houthi coup that began in September 2014.
Military spokesman Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili said in a video statement that the operations seek to “recover all state territory, assert national sovereignty and end Houthi control” over areas held by the group. He pledged that the armed forces would protect civilians and keep them out of harm's way in every region and province.
Al-Nuzaili also appealed directly to Houthi fighters to lay down their arms and go home, saying “the homeland has room for all its sons who return to the right path.”
“This decisive battle aims to recover all state territory, assert full national sovereignty and end all manifestations of the brutal coup in areas of our country forcibly controlled by the Houthi militia,” he said.
The spokesman accused the Houthis of having “damaged the unified social fabric, violated established tribal customs and extended its harmful impact beyond Yemen to its regional and international surroundings.”
Al-Nuzaili framed the offensive as “a real bridge to return our beloved country, Yemen, to its Arab fold and its authentic strategic depth among its brothers.”
He also thanked the coalition backing the government, praising “the brotherly and steadfast positions of our brothers in the coalition supporting legitimacy, who stand with the interests of Yemen and its people.”
Yemen has been locked in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government. A truce reached in 2022 collapsed in July, and the fighting has intensified since.
In a televised address, Alimi said he had ordered the military to act. "We have instructed the armed forces, security forces and all military formations to begin carrying out their assigned tasks under an approved plan until the country is liberated from the Houthis," Alimi said in a televised speech.
Alimi also placed all state institutions on full alert "until the mission is completed and victory is achieved.”
The army confirmed the start of what it called the “battle for liberation,” aimed at ending the Houthi coup that began in September 2014.
Military spokesman Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili said in a video statement that the operations seek to “recover all state territory, assert national sovereignty and end Houthi control” over areas held by the group. He pledged that the armed forces would protect civilians and keep them out of harm's way in every region and province.
Al-Nuzaili also appealed directly to Houthi fighters to lay down their arms and go home, saying “the homeland has room for all its sons who return to the right path.”
“This decisive battle aims to recover all state territory, assert full national sovereignty and end all manifestations of the brutal coup in areas of our country forcibly controlled by the Houthi militia,” he said.
The spokesman accused the Houthis of having “damaged the unified social fabric, violated established tribal customs and extended its harmful impact beyond Yemen to its regional and international surroundings.”
Al-Nuzaili framed the offensive as “a real bridge to return our beloved country, Yemen, to its Arab fold and its authentic strategic depth among its brothers.”
He also thanked the coalition backing the government, praising “the brotherly and steadfast positions of our brothers in the coalition supporting legitimacy, who stand with the interests of Yemen and its people.”
Yemen has been locked in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government. A truce reached in 2022 collapsed in July, and the fighting has intensified since.
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