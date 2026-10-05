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Brazil Investigates Alleged US Interference in Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Brazil’s Federal Police has opened a preliminary investigation into possible US interference in the country’s presidential election after receiving a request from the Attorney General’s Office, the agency’s director general said Sunday as voting took place nationwide.
"This is an investigation underway, a preliminary procedure. The inquiry has not yet been formally published, but we already have an investigation in progress," Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues told reporters in Brasilia.
Rodrigues said the case had been sent to the agency’s Intelligence Directorate for assessment as authorities worked to safeguard the conduct of the 2026 election.
The Attorney General’s Office requested an investigation into potential foreign involvement in Brazil’s electoral process.
The request followed a report alleging that US government funds had been redirected to networks and organizations operating in Brazil.
According to the Brazilian government’s filing, the money was allegedly used to influence political debate and "destabilize and attack the institutional framework of Brazil's judiciary."
"This is an investigation underway, a preliminary procedure. The inquiry has not yet been formally published, but we already have an investigation in progress," Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues told reporters in Brasilia.
Rodrigues said the case had been sent to the agency’s Intelligence Directorate for assessment as authorities worked to safeguard the conduct of the 2026 election.
The Attorney General’s Office requested an investigation into potential foreign involvement in Brazil’s electoral process.
The request followed a report alleging that US government funds had been redirected to networks and organizations operating in Brazil.
According to the Brazilian government’s filing, the money was allegedly used to influence political debate and "destabilize and attack the institutional framework of Brazil's judiciary."
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