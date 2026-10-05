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Thai Floods Hit 1.17M Households as Bangkok Fights Rising Water

Thai Floods Hit 1.17M Households as Bangkok Fights Rising Water


2026-10-05 04:53:56
(MENAFN) Floodwaters have swamped more than 1.17 million households across Thailand, and the capital, Bangkok, is still struggling with rising water levels.

Heavy to very heavy rain across much of the country, combined with runoff from northern provinces draining into the Central Plains, has left vast areas under water, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said Sunday, according to a news agency.

Flooding persists in 27 provinces and Bangkok, spanning 154 districts, 1,209 tambons and 8,790 villages. More than 3.2 million people have been affected.

The figures nonetheless mark an improvement on Friday, when flooding gripped 31 provinces and Bangkok and affected more than 1.24 million households.

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