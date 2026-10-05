IE Business School Turns ABB Bank's Transformation Journey Into A Case Study

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) ABB Bank's transformation journey is now being studied as a teaching case at IE Business School, one of the world's most prestigious business schools.

The case study, developed by IE Business School Professor Antonio Zabaleta Moreno, is titled “ABB Bank's Next Frontier: Choosing the Scope and Path of Growth”. It presents the Bank's successful strategic and digital transformation in recent years, the implementation of an Agile operating model at ABB Bank, its technological modernization, and AI-driven development priorities as a real-world business experience for students.

The case study covers how ABB Bank moved from the challenging circumstances it faced in 2016 to a new stage of development through transformation, as well as the Bank's strategic goals for 2026–2028.

In developing the case, Professor Antonio Zabaleta Moreno referred to a number of tangible indicators demonstrating the success of ABB Bank's transformation. One such indicator is the 16-fold increase in the number of users of the Bank's mobile application over a five-year period. The number of ABB mobile users increased from approximately 171,000 in 2020 to 2.6 million in 2025. The application's rating rose from 1.2 to 4.9, while ABB Bank's Net Promoter Score (NPS) for digital channels increased from 48 to 77.

ABB Bank has also successfully implemented its Agile transformation. Today, the Bank has 14 Agile tribes and more than 80 Agile squads. As a result of adopting Agile ways of working, the time required to develop and launch a new product has been reduced from 243 days to 59 days.

More than 1,113 people have graduated from ABB Tech Academy, established by the Bank in 2019, with 83% of graduates securing employment.

The case study identifies the broader adoption of artificial intelligence solutions, the expansion of digital capabilities, entry into new markets, and the development of services that integrate into customers' everyday lives as key directions for ABB Bank's next stage of development.

Abbas Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Management Board of ABB Bank, said: “ABB Bank's transformation journey is no longer merely a part of the Bank's development history; it has become a real-world management experience studied at an international business school. This achievement reflects our team's years of dedication, openness to change, and ambition to build something better. It is a great source of pride for us.

What I find particularly valuable is that at IE Business School, students will discuss not only how ABB Bank has transformed, but also the strategic choices that lie ahead in the Bank's next stage of development. The fact that ABB Bank's experience is being discussed in an international academic environment shows that our transformation journey has gone beyond our own boundaries and is now generating interest across the broader business community.”

Professor Antonio Zabaleta Moreno said: “Developing this case has been a truly rewarding experience, and I am deeply grateful for the fantastic collaboration with the leadership at ABB Bank. ABB Bank is an innovative institution that has undergone a remarkable evolution to become a digital pioneer. I am thrilled with the final result of this project and cannot wait for students to explore the strategic choices shaping the future of this ambitious, AI-first bank.”

ABB Bank's achievement is also significant in a broader context, as it reflects growing international academic interest in the digital and organizational transformation taking place across Azerbaijan's banking sector.

The case study is available here.

More information about ABB Bank's modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank's branches and offices, on ABB Bank's official website, through the 937 Contact Centre, and via the Bank's official social media channels.