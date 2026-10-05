Watch: Sheikh Mansour Shares Video Of UAE Founding Father Opening Al Ain School

On World Teachers' Day, UAE leaders have shared messages of honour and respect to educators who shape generations, inspire young minds and play a vital role in building the nation's future.

Among them was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, whose tribute to teachers on their special day was accompanied by a rare video which tells the story of early efforts towards opening the first school in the UAE.

In his message, Sheikh Mansour stated that the story of education in the country was founded on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan's conviction that people are the driving force behind progress and development. "Today, our teachers carry this message forward, nurturing in our children's knowledge, ambition, and confidence. Every great future begins with a teacher," said Sheikh Mansour on X.

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UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

The video, which has a voice-over narrator, starts with a quote by the UAE Founding Father, before showing him visiting classes at one school, shaking hands with teachers and overseeing how educators deliver their lessons. "When Sheikh Zayed became Ruler of Al Ain in the 1940s, he encouraged the mutawwa'ain (local teachers of the Quran ) to join forces and pool their efforts. This was his first attempt to establish the first school in the country, when he founded Al Nahyan Primary School in Al Ain at his own expense," the narrator says.

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A short voice note by Sheikh Zayed himself is also included in the video, where he says "We brought (students) teachers from different places so they make their parents proud and benefit their country," he said.

Earlier on Monday, UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, shared a rare throwback photo dedicated to his teacher Ahmed Ibrahim Mandi. The photo, dated 1971 and signed, was a personal belonging that the UAE President gave his teacher with a short but sweet note: "to remember me, thank you."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, also shared a message to teachers, written in his book The Letters, whose Arabic edition is now available. The UAE Prime Minister said it was a message to the "makers of generations, and engineers of minds." From teachers we learned "how to think, how to decide, and how to live", and their impact remains throughout life, he said.

Last year, the UAE Cabinet approved its largest-ever federal budget for 2026. The social development and pensions sector was allocated 37 per cent of the total budget, covering programmes for general and higher education, pensions, healthcare, social affairs and public services.

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