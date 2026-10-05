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Bosnia Presidency Incumbents Lead Races as HDZ Candidate Wins Croat Seat
(MENAFN) Denis Becirovic won another term as the Bosniak representative on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidency, while Croatian Democratic Union candidate Darijana Filipovic secured the Croat seat, according to preliminary results released Sunday after all ballots from regular polling stations were counted.
Becirovic received 207,281 votes, placing him ahead of Bakir Izetbegovic of the Party of Democratic Action, who collected 184,602 votes.
Becirovic declared victory, while Izetbegovic conceded the race.
For the Croat position, Filipovic secured 106,984 votes, followed by Democratic Front candidate Slaven Kovacevic with 70,167 and independent contender Zdenko Lucic with 52,607.
Filipovic’s result represents a change in the Croat seat, which is currently occupied by Zeljko Komsic.
Meanwhile, incumbent Zeljka Cvijanovic of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats was also ahead in the contest for another term as the Serb member of the three-person Presidency.
The Central Election Commission released its first preliminary figures roughly an hour after most polling stations closed, following the nationwide introduction of electronic ballot scanners.
The preliminary count does not yet include ballots submitted outside regular polling stations, including votes cast from abroad, which will be added before the final results are announced.
Becirovic received 207,281 votes, placing him ahead of Bakir Izetbegovic of the Party of Democratic Action, who collected 184,602 votes.
Becirovic declared victory, while Izetbegovic conceded the race.
For the Croat position, Filipovic secured 106,984 votes, followed by Democratic Front candidate Slaven Kovacevic with 70,167 and independent contender Zdenko Lucic with 52,607.
Filipovic’s result represents a change in the Croat seat, which is currently occupied by Zeljko Komsic.
Meanwhile, incumbent Zeljka Cvijanovic of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats was also ahead in the contest for another term as the Serb member of the three-person Presidency.
The Central Election Commission released its first preliminary figures roughly an hour after most polling stations closed, following the nationwide introduction of electronic ballot scanners.
The preliminary count does not yet include ballots submitted outside regular polling stations, including votes cast from abroad, which will be added before the final results are announced.
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