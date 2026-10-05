Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply And Demand Analysis And Forecast 2026-2031 AI And Hyperscale Investment Fuel 18.6% CAGR And Johor Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through AI-ready wholesale colocation, high-density racks, liquid cooling, renewable energy, and strategic expansion in Johor and Cyberjaya

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia data center colocation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.60% from 2025 to 2031, supported by hyperscale investment, cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, government incentives, and expanding digital connectivity. Utilized data center area is expected to reach 24.89 million sq. feet by 2031, while utilized rack capacity is forecast to total 609.3 thousand units.

Cyberjaya remains Malaysia's most established data center hub due to its robust power infrastructure, network connectivity, and government support. Johor is rapidly emerging as another major destination, benefiting from its proximity to Singapore, available land, and strong power connectivity. Development is also being supported by dedicated industrial and technology locations, including Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), Nusajaya Tech Park, YTL Green Data Centre Park, Nusa Cemerlang Industrial Park (NCIP), Bayan Lepas Technology Park, and Cyberjaya/MSC Technology Park.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, high-performance computing, and GPU-intensive applications are reshaping Malaysia's data center infrastructure requirements. AI-ready facilities require higher rack densities, advanced power systems, and efficient thermal management. The increased adoption of 42U-52U racks is enabling operators to expand computing capacity within limited floor space while improving rack utilization.

Investment in AI infrastructure continues to accelerate. In July 2025, YTL Corporation signed an agreement with NVIDIA to invest approximately $2.36 billion in Malaysian AI infrastructure, including the development of an AI data center. AI adoption is expected to strengthen over the next two to three years, increasing demand for scalable colocation capacity and advanced cooling systems.

Liquid cooling is becoming increasingly important as operators deploy AI, HPC, and GPU-intensive systems that generate significantly higher heat loads. Malaysia's humid climate also affects the efficiency of conventional air-cooling systems. In June 2025, SK Innovation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bridge Data Centres to deploy an advanced liquid cooling solution at one of the operator's largest Malaysian facilities. Continued GPU deployment is expected to encourage a broader transition toward liquid-based cooling infrastructure.

Cloud regions and hyperscale data centers represent another major source of market growth. Demand is being reinforced by cloud computing, IoT, big data, robotics, smart-city projects, 5G deployment, and expanding fiber-optic and submarine cable networks. In May 2026, NEXTDC launched a large-scale Kuala Lumpur data center designed to provide approximately 65MW across 196.4 thousand square feet. Its initial phase delivered more than 15MW of IT power capacity.

Government policy is also strengthening Malaysia's position as a regional digital infrastructure hub. In March 2025, the government established the Data Center Task Force (DCTF), managed by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry and the Minister of Digital. The initiative is intended to improve industry oversight, support sustainable development, streamline approvals, and encourage domestic and international investment.

Recent Malaysia Data Center Market Developments



In June 2026, Racks Central secured approximately $1 billion from the China-ASEAN Investment Cooperation Fund (CAF) II to expand data center operations across APAC, including Malaysia.

In June 2026, Tanco signed an MoU with China Mobile International to develop an approximately 50 MW data center in Port Dickson.

In June 2026, DayOne partnered with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to procure approximately 1.5 GW of solar capacity and 2.2 GWh of battery energy storage for its data center operations.

In April 2026, Digital Edge DC acquired approximately 49.7 acres in Bandar Cemerlang Industrial Park (BCIP), Johor, for about $87 million to support data center development.

In December 2025, DPS Energy collaborated with VCI Energy on a 250 MW solar project intended to power AI data centers across Malaysia. In August 2025, Maybank signed a five-year contract worth approximately $236.4 million with Microsoft to use its cloud and Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

The cloud & IT sector accounted for approximately 77% of Malaysia's colocation demand in 2025. Its leading position reflects enterprise cloud migration, hyperscale adoption, AI deployment, machine learning growth, and broader digitalization across industries.

Wholesale colocation is projected to generate approximately 89% of market revenue by 2031. Growth will be driven by wholesale leasing, build-to-suit projects, hyperscale campuses, and AI-ready infrastructure. In May 2026, Digital Decarbonization Solutions Platform (DDSP) announced plans for a Johor data center campus with approximately 40MW of power capacity.

Industry Challenges

A shortage of skilled professionals in data center management, cloud computing, and cybersecurity could affect operational efficiency, maintenance, and service reliability. Government agencies, hyperscale operators, and industry participants are responding through vocational education, training partnerships, and workforce upskilling programs.

Environmental impact and land availability are also important considerations. Large energy- and water-intensive facilities can place pressure on local utilities and ecosystems, while greenfield campuses may compete with agricultural or community land-use priorities. Operators can reduce these risks by selecting brownfield sites, adopting energy and water-efficient technology, integrating renewable power, and completing environmental and land-use assessments before development.

Report Coverage

The Malaysia data center colocation market report evaluates supply, demand, revenue, sustainability, cloud operations, submarine cable development, pricing, competitive positioning, and operator capacity. It covers utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, rack capacity, occupancy, retail colocation, wholesale colocation, end-user demand, and forecasts for 2025-2031.



Existing facilities covered: 55

Upcoming facilities identified: 63

Geographic coverage: 4+ states

Competitive share analysis by revenue and MW capacity

Retail and wholesale colocation pricing trends

Existing and upcoming white floor area and IT load capacity Demand analysis across Cloud/IT, BFSI, and other end-user industries

Vendor Landscape

Established Malaysia data center colocation operators include Bridge Data Centres, YTL Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers, DayOne (GDS Services), Princeton Digital Group, open dc, AirTrunk, TM One, AIMS Data Centre, NTT DATA, EdgeConneX, BRIGHTRAY, EXSIM, Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Digital Realty, K2 Strategic, and Keppel Data Centres.

New and expanding operators include Aizo Group, Area Group of Companies, CURRENC Group, DAMAC Digital, Digital Edge DC, Digital Halo, Doma Infrastructure Group, DPS Energy, Empyrion Digital, Epoch Digital, FutureData, GIBO Holdings, Global Telecommunications, i-Berhad, Pi Data Centers, MaNaDr Mobile Health, MegaSpeed, MyTelehaus, NEXTDC, PRIVASIA Technology Berhad, Racks Central, STACK Infrastructure, and ZDATA Technologies.

Key Questions Addressed



How many existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities are located in Malaysia?

How much IT power capacity is expected to be utilized by 2031?

Which new operators are entering the Malaysia data center industry? Which technology, investment, regulatory, and infrastructure factors are driving market growth?

Key Topics Covered

1. ABOUT THE ANALYST

2. ABOUT OUR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MARKET SCOPE

5. MARKET DEFINITIONS

6. MARKET SNAPSHOT

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. SUPPLY & DEMAND ANALYSIS



Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed, & Utilized (MW))

Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by States

Colocation Demand by Industries

Market by Utilized Area Market by Utilized Racks

8. MARKET GROWTH FACTORS



Factors attracting Colocation Investments in Malaysia

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in Malaysia Market

Sustainability Status in Malaysia

Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies

Cloud On-ramps & Investments in Malaysia Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. COLOCATION REVENUE & PRICING ANALYSIS



Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends

10. MARKET DYNAMICS



Key Trends

Key Enablers/Drivers Key Restraints

11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators New Operators

12. QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bridge Data Centres

YTL Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

DayOne (GDS Services)

Princeton Digital Group

open dc

AirTrunk

TM One

AIMS Data Centre

NTT DATA

EdgeConneX

BRIGHTRAY

EXSIM

Equinix

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Digital Realty

K2 Strategic

Keppel Data Centres

Others

Aizo Group

Area Group of Companies

CURRENC Group

DAMAC Digital

Digital Edge DC

Digital Halo

Doma Infrastructure Group

DPS Energy

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

FutureData

GIBO Holdings

Global Telecommunications

i-Berhad

Pi Data Centers

MaNaDr Mobile Health

MegaSpeed

MyTelehaus

NEXTDC

PRIVASIA Technology Berhad

Racks Central

STACK Infrastructure ZDATA Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900