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Reporting Of Manager's Transaction In Bang & Olufsen Shares


2026-10-05 04:50:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nikolaj Wendelboe, CFO & COO of Bang & Olufsen A/S, has sold shares to cover tax obligations in 2026 related to shares granted as part of his remuneration.
For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

For further information, please contact:
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachments

  • BO_2624_transaction
  • PDMR_oplysninger_400000429

MENAFN05102026004107003653ID1111760462



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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