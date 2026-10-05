Filipino Worker From Dubai Goes Viral Over Manila Airport OFW Lounge Denial

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Filipino worker from Dubai has gone viral in her home country, sparking a spirited debate on assistance given by the Philippine government to departing and returning expatriates.

In an emotional video on Facebook over the weekend, Remy Ropero Santos said she tried to enter the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to find a place to stay and have something to eat. She said she was turned away.

Recommended For You

The lounge, operated by the Philippine Overseas Welfare Administration (OWWA), is a dedicated area for departing OFWs or those with connecting domestic flights. Personal and cash remittances from overseas Filipinos represent around 8.5 to 8.7 per cent of the national economy, making the Philippines one of the highest remittance-reliant major economies in the world.

In her video, Santos said she had no money on her as she could only withdraw money the morning after her arrival. Only then could she buy bus and boat tickets so she could continue with her journey home, she added.

She tried explaining to lounge personnel that she did not have a connecting flight as there are no airlines to her province, but was still rejected. Santos is on her way home to Sibuyan Island in Romblon province, after spending two years in Dubai. Previously, she worked in Kuwait for six years.

She said the lounge's denial of her request to enter and eat is the Philippine government's mistreatment of OFWs like her.

OWWA clarifies

Alerted to Santos' viral video, OWWA said it understands her frustration and predicament, claiming the distressed former Dubai expatriate was eventually allowed to enter the airport lounge.

“Based on CCTV footage, she eventually entered the lounge and was assisted by our personnel with her registration and luggage. She was also informed she could get food and refreshments,” the agency said.

OWWA clarified that the OFW lounge is indeed dedicated to departing migrant workers or those with connecting flights. Separate OFW arrival assistance desks are open after the customs area at the airport's Terminal 1 and 3, it added.

The agency said it will continue to conduct an investigation into the incident and promised to issue a complete report. OWWA said it would fix whatever shortcoming is found to have occurred, if any.

Sympathy from fellow OFWs

While many fellow OFWs pointed out that the OFW Lounge personnel were only implementing the rules, many of Santos' fellow OFWs expressed sympathy over her airport ordeal.

Carmina Flores, who works in Saudi Arabia, said she is saddened and very dismayed by the incident, noting that Santos is advancing in age and may already have ailments.

Migrante International chairman emeritus Garry Martinez also questioned the OFW lounge's rules.

“If an OFW is travelling by sea and land onward, the more they need a place to rest,” Martinez said.

The veteran OFW leader urged OWWA to revise its OFW airport lounge policy.“OWWA should allow access regardless of whether there is a connecting flight or not. If the maximum stay for those with connecting flights is six hours, you could set a three-hour limit for those without one,” Martinez suggested.

He reminded the agency that every OFW is forced to pay membership dues to OWWA.“Remember, back when we paid US$25, we weren't asked if we had a connecting flight upon returning home,” he said.

Filipino official in Bahrain recalled for disrespecting OFWs amid Middle East conflict Dh730 aid for Filipinos in UAE who lost jobs due to Middle East conflict now available Philippines vows legal aid for 3 Filipinos detained in UAE over video posts

ALSO READ