Remedora Adds Controlled Substance Prescribing To Its Telehealth Platform

Remedora controlled headline

Remedora Completes EPCS Certification, Opens Platform to Controlled Substance Programs

- Coy McAlexanderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Remedora, a telehealth platform for direct-to-consumer health brands, now supports controlled substance prescribing. Brands on the platform can run programs for Schedule II through V medications, including testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), modafinil and ketamine. The launch follows Remedora's completion of a third-party certification of its electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS) application, conducted by Drummond on October 2nd, 2026.Controlled medications carry requirements that other prescriptions do not. Under Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) rules at 21 CFR Part 1311, an e-prescribing application must pass a third-party audit or certification before it is used for controlled substances. The rules also call for identity proofing of each prescriber, two-factor authentication when a prescription is signed, access controls and an audit trail.On Remedora, those controls run in the same system as patient intake, clinician review and pharmacy routing. A brand adding a controlled substance program keeps one platform and one signed business associate agreement instead of connecting separate tools for prescribing.Remedora does not sell or dispense medication. Every prescription on the platform requires an evaluation by a licensed clinician who holds a DEA registration and decides whether treatment is appropriate. Licensed pharmacies fill the prescriptions."Controlled medications carry the strictest rules in telehealth," said Coy McAlexander, CEO of Remedora. "We built the identity checks, two-factor signing and audit trail into the platform so brands don't have to assemble them. A brand can add a testosterone or ketamine program in the same place it runs everything else."Testosterone and ketamine are Schedule III controlled substances under federal law, and modafinil is Schedule IV. Federal telemedicine flexibilities that let clinicians prescribe controlled medications without a prior in-person visit. State rules differ, and Remedora publishes a state-by-state guide to telehealth controlled substance rules.Controlled substance programs are available now to new and existing brands on Remedora. New brands can request a program through Remedora's contact page.

Coy McAlexander

Remedora

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Remedora Adds Controlled Substance Prescribing to Its Telehealth Platform News Provided By Remedora October 05, 2026, 08:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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